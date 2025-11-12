Front Row Without the Frostbite: Best NYC Hotels to Catch Thanksgiving Parade Views

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as seen from the windows of Residence Inn by Marriott.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade enchants audiences each November as it cascades down the 2.5-mile route toward the Macy’s Herald Square flagship store. From the iconic giant floating balloons, to celebrity appearances and classic Broadway performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on this joyous morning. Many dream of attending the parade in person but aren’t sure where to start. Luckily, several top-tier hotels along the route offer front-row views right from your room! Spend Thanksgiving morning a little differently this year, with unobstructed views of the world-famous parade as it makes its way through Manhattan. A beloved New York City tradition since 1924, the parade is now one of the largest and most-watched in the world!

Hilton New York Midtown

Located directly along the parade route on 6th Avenue, the Hilton New York Midtown offers specialty rooms with prime parade views. Bookings open every August for the upcoming holiday, providing guests with a warm Thanksgiving atmosphere, minus the hassle of hosting at home. Guests will experience waking up in luxury, with the famous parade right out their window! After the parade festivities, optional dining experiences are available for bookings. Just steps away from your room, Herb ‘N Kitchen, located in the lobby, is keen to host the Thanksgiving feast of your dreams. Enjoy the holiday without the stress this year, as Hilton New York Midtown offers accommodations to make your stay fantastic! This hotel requires a three-night minimum stay for select partial-view rooms, with a four-night minimum stay for premier-view rooms. While browsing the website for available bookings, look for rooms labeled “Parade View” to ensure the best location. Pro tip—the lower the floor, the better the view!

1335 6th Avenue / (212) 586-7000

1 Hotel Central Park

Offering stunning Parade-View rooms, Bird’s-Eye rooms, and a special Penthouse Parade Package, 1 Hotel Central Park lets you experience the parade in ultimate luxury. Reservations tend to fill up months in advance, so it’s best to secure your bookings early. Specialty Parade Packages may require a two-night minimum stay for Wednesday and Thursday nights, creating the perfect holiday getaway! Wake up, roll over, and catch a glimpse of the larger-than-life balloons drifting by the window. This hotel’s prime location grants walking access to Central Park in the peak of its autumnal foliage, a great activity to follow up the parade or Thanksgiving meal! Gather together with loved ones and enjoy views of the iconic parade from the sanctuary of your room, making memories you’ll cherish forever.

1414 6th Avenue / (212) 703-2001

Mandarin Oriental

Perched high above Columbus Circle, the Mandarin Oriental will make you feel like royalty with breathtaking, bird’s-eye views of the parade from an entirely new perspective. Catch a front-row seat as the procession circles around the Columbus Circle monument! With a three-night minimum during the holiday weekend, guests are encouraged to make a full Thanksgiving retreat out of their stay, without stress or hassle. Capture photos of the floats and balloons from a rare aerial angle, a one-of-a-kind memory for family and friends. Special family accommodations are available.

80 Columbus Avenue / (212) 805-8800

Warwick Hotel New York

It’s not every day that you can see a giant Snoopy glide by your bedroom window, unless you’re staying at the Warwick New York during Thanksgiving. While you could always brave the cold to watch from the sidewalk on Central Park South and Sixth Avenue, this historic hotel offers a front-row seat without the crowds and in complete comfort. Parade-view rooms allow guests to experience both luxury and warmth, enjoying the festivities without a winter chill. After the event, enjoy dining in style at the hotel’s charming Restaurant Murals on 54. Specialty bookings were still available for this upcoming season at the time of publication, but you can also start planning ahead for next year’s celebration to secure a reservation in style.

65 W. 54th Street / (212) 314-7728

JW Marriott Essex House

Located on Central Park South, the JW Marriott Essex House offers one of the city’s most elegant parade experiences. Enjoy the excitement and luxury of having a front-row seat with unparalleled views of New York City’s most famous parade. Create unforgettable memories watching the festivities from lower floor windows in the privacy of your room or at our breakfast event at the hotel restaurant with ground-level views of Central Park South. You and your loved ones will be gifted with holiday magic as the famous floats return in person. A limited number of tables are still available for our Parade-View Breakfast, as are a select number of Parade-View rooms. Parade-View rooms and suites are not available online and must be booked through our Thanksgiving Team. For more information, please email EssexThanksgiving@Marriott.com

160 Central Park South | (212) 247-0300

Residence Inn by Marriot

Celebrate Thanksgiving in the heart of Midtown with exclusive offerings from Residence Inn New York Manhattan/Times Square and Courtyard New York Manhattan/Times Square. The Residence Inn features spacious suites and curated viewing packages with front-row parade views that’ll amaze even the most seasoned New Yorker. The Courtyard offers convenient street-level access to the excitement, perfect for those eager to jump into the action. Both hotels combine a cozy atmosphere, accessibility, and festive energy—the perfect fit for families hoping to experience one of New York’s most cherished traditions without sacrificing comfort.

1033 6th Avenue / (212) 768-0007

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Experience the iconic parade like never before with the Thanksgiving Parade Package at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. Overlooking the parade route at Central Park South and Sixth Avenue, these coveted accommodations provide unmatched panoramic views of the event. Multiple vantage points are available to guests, and everyone can enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their suites. A true bucket-list experience for many families, this luxurious and exclusive package will leave a lasting impact on your little one’s life. Steeped in holiday spirit and class, this is one of the most sought-after stays in the whole city.

50 Central Park South / (212) 308-9100

Tips and Tricks to Secure a Parade-View Room: