Season's Eatings & Easy Arrivals: New Dining Destinations & Travel Options Light Up Palm Beach for the Holidays

Founders Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen & Laura O’Neill at Adams Morgan DC.

Holiday time has arrived, the kickoff to a new season, and there is a lot of activity. No worries about finding a place to enjoy a meal with friends and family – lots of new places have opened or are on the horizon, and old favorites have inviting new additions.

It all starts before you even leave, because traveling to the area has become easier, with semi private airlines like JSX (jsx.com), Slate Aviation (flyslate.com), and pet-friendly Retrievair (retrievair.com) all expanding services, including Ft. Lauderdale to their routes, and since Air Force One can cause delays at West Palm Beach, having back up is invaluable. Of course, the ease of avoiding security lines, just zipping on and off your flight, can’t be underestimated, and all these planes are pup friendly.

On the restaurant front, Kyma, one of our favorite Greek spots from New York and Long Island, is opening this month. We can expect a bit of a nightlife vibe, along with classic Hellenic cuisine including char-grilled fresh fish, in an environment with three distinctive atmospheres – a main dining room inspired by a Greek wine cellar, a courtyard with a bar, and a rooftop terrace with views of the Intracoastal. kymarestaurants.com

After the success of Le Bilboquet, the brand has opened a beautiful market and cafe on Peruvian Avenue, selling a range of coffee drinks, jaw-dropping pastries, sandwiches and salads. lebilboquetpb.com

Just next to a spectacular renovation of the old Royal Poinciana Playhouse, now called Glazer Hall Performing Arts Center, Gabby Karan is opening an outpost of her popular Tutto Il Giorno, called Tutto Mare. tuttoilgiorno.com

You might finally be able to get a seat at Nobu within the Eau Palm Beach. After taking over a small bar area last year, it’s finally moved into prime restaurant space with an ocean view, replacing Italian concept, Polpo. And the resort’s steakhouse, Angle, has had a renovation and an update. The modern American, signature dining room, is now brighter, with a chic new design, and a menu that highlights local purveyors including Swank Farms, Holman’s Harvest and Kai Kai Farms, along with Snake River Wagyu, and Creekstone Farms Prime Beef. eaupalmbeach.com

There are not a lot of Indian restaurants in Palm Beach, but up at the Amrit Ocean Resort, a new branch of acclaimed Washington DC restaurant, Karma Modern Indian, is being unveiled. The restaurant has been honored by Michelin Bib Gourmand since 2021, and this is its first location outside of DC. With a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, it grinds its spices in-house, and, fitting with the hotel’s longevity focus, has a menu that includes healthy choices. karmamodernindian.com

Ice cream lovers are having their moment, with three locations of beloved Van Leeuwen having opened this season in the Nora district, Delray, and Palm Beach Gardens. As part of the premiere, there is a partnership with Lilly Pulitzer, featuring a special treat of key lime pie ice cream, with Fabbri strawberries, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbs, available in a Lilly print cup, of course.

After all the eating, you’ll want places to work out. Equinox has opened a spacious, bi-level club in City Place, and it has everything we’ve come to expect from the global lifestyle brand, including a wide array of fitness classes, restorative programs, and a spa. equinox.com

Lifetime Fitness is also expanding, opening a second club in Boca Raton. Cardio strength, yoga and Pilates will be offered, along with a co-ed wet suite with cold plunge, sauna and steam rooms, and a LifeCafe. lifetime.life

Those looking for a healthy dining option should also check out the new Wellness Sundays at The Belgrove Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach. In addition to such options as avocado toast with poached eggs, and berry-topped French toast, both guests and daytime visitors can take yoga, and check out sound baths and massage.

Just in time for the holidays, The Hilton West Palm Beach will launch Jingle & Mingle, an outdoor area with lounge seating, fire pits and seasonal cocktails including spiced cranberry margaritas, Santa’s Coco Clause with bourbon and hot chocolate, and a S’mores Old fashioned with bourbon, chocolate bitters and toasted marshmallow cordial. An actual s’mores kit will also be on hand for those who want to toast up the real thing. hiltonwestpalmbeach.com

See you next year!