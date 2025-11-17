Police Seek Missing Man Possibly Endangered in Hampton Bays

Gregory Lee King went missing in Hampton Bays Monday

Southampton Town Police Department put out a call Monday, November 17 asking the public for help locating a missing person who could be in danger.

Police said Gregory Lee King, age 48 and approximately 5’9” and 160 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and blue shorts near Macy’s in Hampton Bays, in the area of 190 West Montauk Highway.

King — who was not dressed properly for the 45° F weather when he was last seen Monday morning — is believed to be endangered and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

If King is located, Southampton Town Police Department ask that the public contact them at 631-728-3400.