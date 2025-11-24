Santa Fest 2025 Ho Ho Holds Court December 6 in East Hampton

The East Hampton Santa Parade is one of the village’s most anticipated holiday events of the year.

Santa Fest is comin’ to town. And the town is East Hampton. “It is one of those community events which is a true small town moment,” says one of the organizers, Mary Waserstein. “Not to sound corny, but East Hampton turns into a Hallmark movie for the day,” she adds with a holiday smile.

East Hampton Village Santa Fest returns on Saturday December 6 with a full schedule of holiday shopping and special activities. “On Friday the fifth, there’s a Festive Sip and Shop from 4–7 p.m. in East Hampton Village,” Waserstein says. East Hampton stores welcome shoppers with holiday promotions and a festive toast while Dickens Carolers stroll the street and Santa’s elves set up for the big day, naturally. One of those elves — Emmet — is a new addition this year. He’ll wander the village with special surprises and candy.

Saturday’s activities begin in Herrick Park at 10 a.m. as everyone awaits Santa’s arrival. Holiday music will be spun by DJ Variale and free Dreesen’s Doughnuts and hot cocoa will be served. East Hampton’s community groups will be on hand to share the holiday spirit with games and ways to help the community.

“The East Hampton Middle School Band will be there as well to herald in Santa’s arrival from the North Pole at 11 a.m.,” Waserstein adds.

The Santa Parade kicks off at noon led down Main Street by this year’s grand marshal, Jen Tarbet. Town crier and historian Hugh King will announce the floats as they come around Newtown Lane on the corner of Hugh King Alley. The mayor’s float will host this year’s judges, the Fifth Grade Leadership Council. Santa Parade winners will be announced during the tree lighting at 5 p.m. in Herrick Park.

The Holiday Market on the Lawn of Village Hall runs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. “A wonderful selection of holiday gifts, baked goodies, and the official candy of Santa Fest, BonBon, will be selling their holiday favorites,” Waserstein says. The ladies of the LVIS will be on hand to offer free gift wrapping for all purchases made at the market and in the village that day.

Mrs. Claus will greet children with cookies and pony rides on the lawn at the LVIS from 1–4 p.m. Pictures may be taken with Santa on this throne at the same time, from 1–4 p.m., on the lawn of Millstone on Main Street.

Sam’s Pizza is hosting Candyland, also from 1–4 p.m., and you can make your own pizza. Just down the street at the East Hampton Middle School, Will Ferrell’s holiday favorite Elf will be shown at 2 p.m. Holiday treats from BonBon Candy and popcorn will be served. “BonBon candy is the official candy of Santa Fest will be on hand to make the holiday movie even sweeter this year,” Waserstein says. In addition to shopping, parents can drop into the North Pole Ice Bar at Smokey Buns. A hand-carved ice bar will serve festive cheer from noon to 5 p.m.

The day wraps up at 5 p.m. with the Lighting of the “tallest Christmas Tree on Long Island,” boasts Waserstein. That’s in Herrick Park where Mayor Larsen will announce the winners of the window decorating contest and Santa Parade before lighting the tree.

Naughty or nice, this is not to be missed.

Visit ehvf.orgsantafest for more info, and to download the complete Santa Fest map and guide.