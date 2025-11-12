Soledad O’Brien to Speak at CCH Cribs for Kids Luncheon in West Palm

Soledad O’Brien will speak at the CCH Cribs for Kids Luncheon

Each year, Clinics Can Help (CCH) and its advocates and supporters gather for the Cribs for Kids luncheon to spur funding, collect resources, and build awareness around the organization’s mission — serving children and adults in need of medical equipment year-round. The event focuses on its most precious clients: newborns and infants, in need of a safe place to sleep. This year, Emmy award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will lend her voice as speaker at the luncheon.

O’Brien is an award-winning journalist, philanthropist, and founder of Soledad O’Brien Productions, a media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues. Her work has been recognized with 10 Emmy awards, three George Foster Peabody Awards, and many more. Her passion for supporting young people is realized by way of her foundation, PowHERful, which has helped dozens of young women get to and through college.

Soledad lives between NewYork City and West Palm Beach with her husband Brad, and her four children.

“We are incredibly honored that Soledad will join us for our annual event,” shared Clinics Can Help CEO Owen O’Neill. “She believes truly in giving a voice to all and will certainly be doing so by helping to raise awareness and funds at our event.”

Taking place on Friday, December 5, The Cribs for Kids Luncheon will turn The Ben, located in downtown West Palm Beach, into a winter wonderland. Upon stepping in to the space guests will feel the glitz of the holidays and get a head start on their holiday shopping with local vendors providing a retail experience.

After their shopping time, guests will head to the ballroom for a chef-curated lunch, the chance to learn more about the work the nonprofit does and to hear a personal client experience sharing how a simple crib truly transformed their child’s life. Both a live and silent auction will allow attendees to bid on fabulous items and experiences while further helping support the CCH’s mission.

“To think of something so simple, a safe place to rest your head at night, as a lacking need for many parents, who have an infant or newborn is at the heart of this luncheon,” O’Brien says. “Everyone, infant and newborn, deserves a safe place to sleep, and I am so proud to be a part of this grassroots effort to lessen the precious lives lost to SIDS each year.”

Tickets for the Cribs for Kids luncheon begin at $300. Table purchases and sponsorships are available. Learn more at clinicscanhelp.org.