Thanksgiving: A Season of Gratitude & Love at the Carmelite System & Carith Ministries

Carmelite System and Carith Ministries

As families across the country prepare their Thanksgiving tables surrounded by familiar faces, warm memories, and gratitude, we at the Carmelite System and Carith Ministries pause to reflect on what this day truly means for us. Thanksgiving is not simply about acknowledging our blessings. For those of us entrusted with caring for the aged, the infirm, and the vulnerable, Thanksgiving carries a deeper mandate. This season calls us to remember why we serve, whom we serve, and the sacred responsibility that comes with our mission. It reminds us that we must never forget—never forget the marginalized, never forget the dignity of every person, never forget that gratitude must flow into generosity.

A Reflection Anchored in the Church’s Moral Voice

During his recent Jubilee Audience, Pope Leo XIV offered a powerful reflection on Servant of God Dorothy Day, who devoted her life to defending the poor and uplifting the human spirit. The Holy Father reminded us that Christians promote peace not only by speaking about human dignity but by actively protecting it. That message resonates deeply with our work. For us, Dorothy Day’s life is not merely inspirational; it is instructional. Her witness challenges us to ensure that our gratitude becomes action and that our mission reflects the Gospel we proclaim.

Our Tradition: Gratitude with Conviction

Rooted in the legacy of the Carmelite Sisters for the aged and infirm, our ministry sees Christ in every resident, every patient, every family member, and every staff person. This understanding is not an idea we visit on Sundays — it is the foundation of how we operate, care, and lead every day. At Carith Ministries, we extend this commitment by helping preserve Catholic eldercare and supporting vulnerable ministries who rely on us for sustainability, guidance, and protection. Together, we express our Thanksgiving not through words alone — but through actions rooted in compassion, dignity, and justice.

“We show our gratitude not by what we feel,” one of our leaders recently reflected, “but by what we choose to do.”

Living Our Thanksgiving: Gratitude in Action

For us, Thanksgiving must touch the real world. It must shape the way we care, the way we lead, and the way we treat the people who depend on us.

We Provide Affordable Access to Healthcare – Because gratitude demands that quality care is never reserved for the privileged.

We Pay a Just Wage – Our staff serve with heart and skill. Offering a just wage honors their dignity and acknowledges the sacredness of their work.

We Advocate for the Marginalized – Whether it is a resident with no family, an immigrant seeking care, or a senior living with dementia — our mission compels us to stand with those who often stand alone.

We Align Our Words with Our Actions – We do not believe in Thanksgiving as a sentiment. We believe in Thanksgiving as a responsibility.

What We Give: The True Meaning of Thanksgiving

This season, as we reflect on all we are grateful for, we are equally aware of what we are called to give. We give Hope – To families navigating uncertainty, illness, or aging. We give Access – Ensuring that everyone who comes to us finds care within reach. We give Quality Care – Rooted in excellence, compassion, and respect for every stage of life. We give Love – The heart of our mission and the difference people feel when they enter our communities.This is the Thanksgiving thread that runs through our work: Because for us, Thanksgiving is not just a day. It is our way of life.

Honoring the Past, Committing to the Future

In the spirit of Dorothy Day, and in response to Pope Leo XIV’s call, we step into this Thanksgiving with renewed conviction. Our gratitude fuels our justice. Our justice expresses our love. And our love shapes the care we provide. For us, caring for the aged and infirm is not just a service. It is a sacred trust. We affirm our commitment to continue protecting, uplifting, and preserving the dignity of every person entrusted to us.

We are grateful not merely for what we have, but for the privilege of giving back. This Thanksgiving, may our gratitude deepen our commitment to service. The difference is love.

The Carmelite System Inc, a Catholic not-for-profit health system, provides the platform that involves increasing the availability of geriatric care. Located in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois. With over 3,500 employees and 120 Sisters who continue to serve throughout our communities, which are located in seven states and Ireland.