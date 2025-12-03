ARF Hamptons Expands Local Pantry Partnerships

ARF Volunteers and Staff

East Hampton-based nonprofit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) expanded its partnership with local food pantries to ensure East End families in need have access to pet food and other supplies for their cats and dogs.

Wally Zeins and Andy Sabin developed a partnership with PetSmart to support the mission as winter ushers in a period of hardship with rising heating costs, holiday expenses, childcare pressures, and higher food prices.

“We know how hard this time of year can be,” said Kim Nichols, Executive Director/CEO of ARF Hamptons. “Families rely on their pets for comfort and connection, especially when things feel uncertain. Our goal is to make sure no one has to choose between their own needs and caring for their animals. We want to lift that weight, even just a little.”

Through these pantry partnerships, ARF regularly distributes dog and cat food as well as collars, leashes, and harnesses, among other essentials.

“ARF is committed to being a dependable source of support,” added Nichols. “Whether through essential supplies, affordable medical care, training, or education, we’re here to help families and pets stay healthy, safe, and together.”

For more information visit arfhamptons.org