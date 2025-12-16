Bethenny Frankel Says Hamptons Sale Proves Winning Real Estate Strategy

Bethenny Frankel, Photo: Udo Salters/PMC

Bethenny Frankel had plenty to say after Architectural Digest recently featured her Miami home and online trolls rushed to label it tasteless and bland. But in her response video, the Hamptons took center stage — because for Frankel, there’s no better proof of her design strategy than the returns she’s made out east.

“Let me give you a little education on architecture, on real estate and on business,” Frankel began, brushing off snarky comparisons to big-box décor brands. Frankel informed viewers that she designs every home with a clear purpose: investment. “I love to live there, and I make them exactly what I want them to be, but they’re designed as investments,” she said.

“So, for example, my Hamptons house for 2.675 [million] I just sold for 6 [million],” Frankel said.

Frankel rattled off other successful flips in New York City’s Tribeca and Soho neighborhoods, and Greenwich, Connecticut — but it was her East End property that she said is the only one she’s unlikely to ever part with.

“My new Hamptons home I paid like five and a half [million] and it’s already worth about seven,” she said, calling her Shinnecock Bay residence an “extraordinary piece of property” right on the beach. That one, she said, she’ll never sell, predicting it could climb to $8–10 million in just a few years.

Regardless of where she buys, Frankel circled back to the same point: Simple, neutral interiors make it easier for buyers to imagine their own lives in a space. That approach, she said, is why her investments have paid off so consistently.

As for the critics? When she eventually makes “another $3 million” on her current Florida home — where she moved permanently earlier this year — Frankel joked she might even invite them over for a latte.