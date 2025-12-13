East End Rolls Out Holiday Eats, Festive Events & Winter Specials

There’s no shortage of places on the East End to get your holiday food fix.

Cozy up to the holidays with festive flavors, winter comforts and all the delicious happenings across the East End featured below!

Nick & Toni’s has announced that special à la carte dishes will be available in celebration of Hanukkah. On Sunday, December 14 and Monday, December 15, the restaurant will be serving a potato latkes appetizer with house-cured salmon and crème fraîche, followed by a braised lamb shank entrée featuring Long Island cheese pumpkin, apricots and Brussels sprout leaves. End your evening of celebrations on a sweet note with their dessert special featuring raspberry jelly–filled donuts and chocolate sauce. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or calling 631-324-3550.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard has transformed their tasting room into a charming, market-inspired Winter Wonderland! Their biggest holiday décor display yet features holiday food and beverages, cozy firepits and fun activities for all ages. Families are invited to wander through The Tasting Room & Terrace, meet Santa for holiday photos, shop special gifts, get creative with kids’ crafts, enjoy live music and savor delicious bites! Stop in on Sundays in December from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available on the website.

Fresno Restaurant has begun their winter promos! A three-course prix fixe menu is now available for $49 per person, with appetizer options including a soup of the day, salmon tartare, duck paella, artisanal greens or Balsam Farm curly kale. For the second course, the restaurant is offering rigatoni with beef, a vegan roasted cauliflower dish, pan-seared Scottish salmon, grilled marinated pork tenderloin or a fish of the day. Finally, end the night with a local warm apple bread pudding with cinnamon gelato and caramel sauce!

Sag Harbor will begin their new SAG Saturday’s program on Saturday, December 13. The community-driven initiative is designed to boost foot traffic and economic activity during the village’s quieter months in winter and spring. On the second Saturday of each month through June, each participating business will offer its own programming ranging from special menus and tastings to pop-up events, art activities and family-friendly experiences. Cultural groups and galleries are also expected to join in with performances, demonstrations and book signings. For more information, visit sagsaturdays.org.

Rowdy Hall is serving Hanukkah specials from Sunday, December 14 through Tuesday, December 16. Beginning at 5 p.m., enjoy an appetizer of potato latkes with Halsey apple sauce, sour cream and chives; an entrée of red wine–braised beef short rib with sweet potato purée and roasted turnips; and a dessert of chocolate babka with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. The restaurant does not take reservations, so grab your friends and head over to celebrate while supplies last. Their regular à la carte menu will also be available.

The 4th Annual Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair is taking place on December 13 and 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. On the Montauk Town Green, fun for all ages will include live reindeer, food trucks, kids’ train rides, gift vendors, live music, holiday crafts, a meet-and-greet with Santa and more! For hot chocolate lovers, a hot cocoa contest will feature entries from local restaurants and purveyors.

Did you know?

Townline BBQ is smoking hams for the holidays! Pitmaster Billy will be cooking up a limited number of 14 lb. bone-in, cured and smoked hams available by pre-order only for Christmas and New Year’s. Each ham serves approximately 20 people — perfect for gathering friends and family to enjoy a tasty holiday feast and start a new tradition! Your order will come with reheating instructions and a house-made glaze. Your meal wouldn’t be complete without sides, and Townline has plenty to add on to your order including collard greens, cornbread and more. Pre-orders must be completed in-house or by calling 631-537-2271, and orders can be picked up starting December 21. BONUS: Add on one of their homemade German chocolate cakes to wow your guests for dessert—but keep in mind these require a seven-day pre-order. Happy eating!

Bits & Bites:

Gurney’s has announced the return of their igloos by the sea! The heated igloos overlook the ocean, and you and your friends can enjoy seasonal bites and a cocktail menu in a space decked out with cozy décor, activities and entertainment now through April 6, 2026. Reservations can be made on their website.

Riverhead Ciderhouse will be hosting Christmas Trivia on Thursday, December 18! Bring your thinking cap and your friends and join them starting at 6:30 p.m. for some holiday fun.

Save the dates! Winter Long Island Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, January 25 through Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Food Quote: “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is time for home.” — Edith Sitwell