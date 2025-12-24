East Hampton Opens Applications for 2026 Water Quality Improvement Grants

Accabonac Harbor in East Hampton

The Town of East Hampton is accepting applications for the first round of 2026 funding under its Community Preservation Fund Water Quality Improvement Program, with up to $1 million available for projects aimed at improving water quality and protecting local waterways and groundwater.

Town officials said the funding will support projects that address wastewater treatment improvements, nonpoint source pollution abatement, aquatic habitat restoration and pollution prevention. The application period opened Dec. 15, and submissions are due by 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Since 2019, the town has funded 55 water quality improvement projects totaling nearly $10 million. Those projects have included septic system upgrades at community-serving facilities such as restaurants, schools, libraries, churches, marinas and affordable housing complexes, with an emphasis on large-capacity systems and areas with significant impacts on water quality.

Through its Septic Incentive Program, the town has provided funding for 929 innovative and alternative septic system installations, totaling more than $14.7 million. Municipal septic upgrades and major stormwater improvement projects have also been completed in areas including Lake Montauk, Sag Harbor, Three Mile Harbor and Accabonac Harbor.

Applications will be reviewed by the town’s Water Quality Technical Advisory Committee, with funding recommendations forwarded to the Town Board for consideration and approval.