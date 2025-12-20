George L. Degener IV of Quogue Remembered for Kindness

George L. Degener IV

George L. Degener IV, a beloved member of the Quogue community whose kindness, steady presence and warm humor touched all who knew him, died on Nov. 25. He was 73.

Born in Tuxedo Park, NY, and raised in Ridgewood, NJ, George carried with him throughout his life the values of humor, curiosity and generosity instilled in him from an early age. After beginning his professional life as an advertising executive in New York City, he later followed his passion for hands-on craftsmanship, forging a second career as a respected general contractor. His dedication to his work, clients, and colleagues was evident in every project he undertook.

A longtime resident of Quogue, George devoted much of his time to the Shinnecock Yacht Club, where he served as a committed member and officer. His love for the water and his enthusiasm for the club’s community were integral parts of his life. He was also a faithful member and of the Church of the Atonement, contributing his time and talents to its mission and fellowship.

Above all, George treasured his family. He is survived by his partner, Veronique Louis; his sons, George (Amanda) and Kyle (Amanda); his daughter, Katie Gordon (Christopher); his cherished grandson, Reid; and his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. His love for them was unwavering, and he took immense pride in their accomplishments and the bonds they shared.

George will be remembered for his generous spirit, unwavering loyalty, and the joy he brought into the lives of friends and family. His legacy endures in the community he strengthened, the family he loved, and the countless people he touched along the way.

A visitation was held at Werner & Rothwell Funeral Home on Dec. 6 and a celebration of life will be held this summer in Quogue.