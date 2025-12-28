Get to Know Guild Hall: A Cultural Anchor for the East End

The Guild Hall Theater.

Guild Hall, one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater, and education space under one roof, was established in 1931 as a gathering place for community where an appreciation for the arts would serve to encourage greater civic participation. While it is widely recognized as a performance space and accredited museum, the organization emphasizes a broader identity—one that encompasses education, community engagement, and artistic development across disciplines.

According to Guild Hall’s Chief Public Engagement and Impact Officer, Amy Kirwin, the breadth of its programming is one of its defining strengths. The institution offers a wide range of performances, exhibitions, and events designed to appeal both to longtime patrons and to new audiences. Guild Hall regularly gathers audience feedback through post-event surveys and targeted data collection in order to better understand attendance patterns and expand its reach beyond its established base.

In addition to its headline performances and exhibitions, Guild Hall offers extensive educational programming, both on and offsite, supporting the next generation of artists with in-school and on-site Learning + New Works programs. In 2017, they launched the region’s first paid Teen Arts Council, where, as employees, the members of the council work to curate public programming, advance their creativity, increase Guild Hall’s outreach to local teens, and learn through collaboration with staff. The organization also has a thriving artist’s residency program for emerging and established artists.

Guild Hall presents more than 200 programs and hosts 60,000 visitors each year. The Museum hosts six to eight exhibitions, ranging from the historical to the contemporary, and focuses on artists with ties to the East End of Long Island. The Theater produces more than 80 programs―including concerts, dance, film screenings, play readings, simulcasts, talks, and works-in-process.

Family-focused programming, such as KidFEST, combines education and entertainment, and attracts strong participation from local and seasonal families. Guild Hall also provides programming for local schools at no cost, reinforcing its commitment to arts access and education.

Among its more unexpected offerings is their Silent Disco Dance Party, a participatory dance event in which attendees wear headphones and choose their own music channels. The program has become a popular and approachable entry point for new audiences, particularly during the summer months. Priced affordably, it reflects Guild Hall’s broader goal of offering programs that are fun and accessible to all.

One of Guild Hall’s most anticipated and celebrated annual events in the summer is Clothesline Art Sale, which showcases work by local and regional artists. The sale, now in its 80th year, features original artworks across a wide range of styles, with prices ranging from $100 to $2,500.

Guild Hall’s programming model balances high-profile events featuring nationally recognized artists alongside up-and-coming talent. This mix allows the institution to serve diverse audiences while maintaining accessibility comparable to major cultural venues in New York City, but in a more intimate setting. As a result, Guild Hall regularly attracts visitors from across Suffolk County and the greater New York metropolitan area.

Kirwin notes that a sense of welcome and belonging is central to Guild Hall’s mission. The organization emphasizes connection, hospitality, and approachability, supported by staff and volunteers who aim to create an environment where visitors feel a sense of ownership and familiarity with the space.

With the priority of creating ongoing engagement with the community year-round, new programs like Art Social have been embraced with enthusiasm. Art Social is a monthly gathering where attendees enter into a supportive and judgment-free session of art/craftmaking and socializing. Workshops will be led by experts in their practice, and the projects are designed to be easily and enjoyably accomplished by all skill levels.

“Guild Hall is deeply committed to serving our year-round community by creating programs that bring people together, reflect the richness of life on the East End, and celebrate the extraordinary talent that lives and works here,” shared Amy Kirwin. “Our goal is to be a place where local voices are uplifted, connections are strengthened, and the creative spirit of this region is honored all year long.”

Looking ahead, Guild Hall has planned a full slate of programming and exhibitions for 2026, continuing its commitment to offering diverse cultural experiences that reflect both regional talent and broader artistic conversations.

January will be an especially busy month for Guild Hall. Events include The Met: Live in HD – I Puritani, the first new Met production of Bellini’s final masterpiece in nearly 50 years, under the directorial debut of Charles Edwards, on January 10 from 1-5 p.m.

Dance Out East returns on January 10 at 7 p.m. with Naomi Funaki – Ikagi. 92NY Artist-In-Residence and 2025 Asian American Jadin Wong Fellow, tap dance artist Naomi Funaki shares an in-process presentation of a new evening-length work, “Ikigai.” The work focuses on the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, Fukushima nuclear disaster and the tap dancer’s personal experiences.

The popular Art Social kicks off another year of adult art classes with Painting and Drawing from Nature with Sumi Ink, instructed by Roisin Bateman, on Monday, January 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Two new exhibitions open on January 25 and run through April 19. Jason Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces focuses on themes of aging, time and memory. The artist’s grandparents were the subject of his work for 10 years, and helped him explore growing older, including vulnerability, care, wisdom, and humor. Liberty Labs: A Decade of Design brings together work by the collective’s members, past and present, reflecting their shared commitment to art, design, and community.

Guild Hall will also be bringing back a six-week improv adventure every Tuesday night from February 3 to March 10. Yes, And: Intro to Improv is perfect for adult learners of every experience level and will dive into the sacred principles of improv while helping flex collaboration, creativity, and bold, glorious spontaneity.

There will truly be something for everyone in the new year at Guild Hall, located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more information, visit guildhall.org.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.