Hamptons Rabbi Josh Franklin Joins Palm Beach Temple

Rabbi Josh Franklin

Rabbi Josh Franklin has been named as co-senior rabbi of Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens after Franklin spent nine years serving as senior rabbi of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons.

Franklin joins longtime colleague Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik in uniting to lead the thriving Reform congregation in a collaborative leadership model beginning July 1, 2026.

“Some moments in life feel less like a new beginning and more like coming home,” Rabbi Franklin said. “From the warmth of your welcome to the music that lifted the room, from your deep commitment to Israel to your culture of innovation and learning — it was clear that this is a congregation where Judaism truly comes alive.”

Franklin’s 15 years of rabbinic experience included fostering a community known for spiritual innovation and creative programming, including the beloved “Shabbat on the Beach.” Before the Hamptons, he served as associate rabbi at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Franklin — avid outdoorsman and musician — will relocate to Palm Beach Gardens with his wife, Stephanie Whitehorn, and daughters Lilah and Amelia. He said he looks forward to embracing Florida’s year-round outdoor activities and contributing to Temple Judea’s vibrant musical worship tradition alongside Cantorial Soloist Kaylene Cole.

Rabbis Kapitulnik and Franklin were classmates at Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, where they bonded over a shared vision for joyful, meaningful Judaism.

“What happens every week at Temple Judea is a rare scene in the story of Reform Judaism in the US,” said Kapitulnik, who has led the congregation since 2013. “Our dynamic growth requires rabbinic leadership that can meet our expanding needs. By bringing in an experienced colleague, we ensure that every worship service, every lifecycle moment, every program, and every pastoral need receives the attention and care our community deserves.”