Jennifer Lopez Performs at Billionaire's Wedding

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez reacts on stage during the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez added a surprising new role to her CV — wedding singer! The Water Mill homeowner was reportedly paid $2 million to perform at a billionaire’s nuptials in India on Nov. 23.

The 56-year-old pulled out all the stops — which included a gold bejeweled thong bodysuit and multiple costume changes — as she performed hits including “On the Floor” and “Waiting for Tonight” at the ceremony of pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena and New York tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

Mantena is the daughter of Orlando-based Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, while Gadiraju co-founded and serves as chief technology officer of Superorder, a U.S.-based software platform, according to The Independent.

The multi-day celebration drew a lineup of Bollywood A-listers as well. The Times of India reports that Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor all performed during the over-the-top festivities.

Following her electric performance, Lopez made a Champagne toast to the couple, telling the crowd, “May these families be united on this gorgeous day, and may God bless all of us.”