Joe Chierchio Shows His Love of Animals on 37th Dan's Cover

December 12, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Joe Chierchio

This week’s Dan’s Papers cover artist, Water Mill resident Joe Chierchio, is among our most frequent cover contributors over the years. This is, in fact — if our numbers are correct — his 37th Dan’s cover, and it’s quite an exciting one!

Here, Chierchio discusses his love of animals, his artistic process and techniques, where his ideas are born, and reveals his passion for sculpture, creating a very different style of art that we don’t see from him in these pages.

A Conversation with Joe Chierchio

Tell me about this piece. What inspired it?

I always loved the relationship between people and animals. I created a series titled “Earth Species,” which include people with tigers, lions, rams, horses and elephants.

In fact, elephants are considered pachyderms, thick skinned. Some people are considered pachyderms — they are thick skinned, not easily offended. No hunting please.

You create such a wide range of imagery. Where does it all come from, and what leads you to know when something deserves to be made?

I get my ideas from life around me. Nature and beautiful creations of man. Vintage cars like Jaguars are works of art.

Talk to me about your technique.

I use colored pencils with watercolor. I love to draw using pencils to keep the drawing feeling alive. I use strong outlines at the end. It makes the picture pop.

Have you always focused on drawing, rather than painting or other artistic pursuits?

I am also a sculptor. Stone carving is my passion. My bronze and stone sculptures are more abstract than my drawings — free form, I love it.

What is it that attracted you to drawing above all else?

For me the drawing comes first. It has to be correct. Whether it’s a person, an animal or car, it all starts with the drawing.

Do you have any new shows or projects underway?

I am planning to have an open house at my studio in Water Mill. My fiancée Suzanne Wetanson will be showing her sculptures, she is a fantastic sculptor.

What will you be doing for the holidays?

We will be at our home in Water Mill celebrating the holidays with family and friends. Happy holidays!

Besides the open house, where can people see your work online or in person?

My work can be seen on my website joechierchioart.com. Some of my work can be seen in-person at Hampton Photo Arts in Southampton.

Do you have anything to add?

Let’s make the world a better place. Keep creating beautiful art.