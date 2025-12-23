Long Ireland Beer Company Tapping Out of Business

Long Ireland Beer Company

Long Ireland Beer Company, one of the craft breweries that were among the first to join the recent locally made beer boom, will pour its last beers on New Year’s Eve, when it goes out of business.

The brewery had been distributed at bars across the tristate area and hosted regular events at its 9,000-square-foot Pulaski Street building that formerly housed an Agway store in the heart of Polish Town.

“We have worked endlessly these past years trying to stay afloat, trying to provide a fun (and) welcoming atmosphere, trying to brew consistently good beer,” Long Ireland wrote online. “Even with all of our hard work (and) dedication, we have come to the reality that it just isn’t enough.”

The nearly 17-year-old Riverhead-based company’s closure comes as Port Jeff Brewing Company, Destination Unknown Beer Company in Bay Shore are slated to close by year’s end and Brewer’s Collective in Bay Shore shut down in May — the local manifestation of a nationwide trend attributed to rising costs and shifting consumer trends.

“We hope you’ll join us in the tasting room and help us say goodbye on a high note,” Long Ireland stated. “We have a few fun events left, so if you’ve ever raised a pint with us, made a memory here, or felt like part of our extended beer-loving family — now’s the time to come by and see us.”

The brewery goodbye party will be New Year’s Eve.

“Closing leaves a heartache no one can heal,” the brewery stated in a revised Irish proverb. “Beer (and) friendship leaves memories no one can steal.”