The Lucore Art 2025 Holiday Show Opening in Montauk

By
1 minute 12/08/2025

The Lucore Art owner Christopher Lucore (right) with parents Paula and Charles LucoreOliver Peterson

Jarrett SteilOliver Peterson

Bob SullivanOliver Peterson

Nancy Atlas and Richard SilverOliver Peterson

Scott BluedornOliver Peterson

SoulfaceOliver Peterson

Casey Chalem AndersonOliver Peterson

Dalton PortellaOliver Peterson

The Lucore Art2025 Holiday Show opning drew a large crowd n Montauk

David SlaterOliver Peterson

The Lucore Art in Montauk drew a large crowd of artists and art lovers for the opening reception of their 2025 Holiday Show on Saturday, December 6. This year’s exhibition features more than 100 artists each presenting one unique piece of work in a wide range of media, including paintings, photography, sculpture and more. It will be on view through January 28, 2026.

Saturday’s well-attended opening attracted dozens of artists from the show, including local favorites and some who traveled from points west to be there, along with their fans and collectors.

Learn more at thelucoreart.com.

