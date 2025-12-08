The Lucore Art 2025 Holiday Show Opening in Montauk

The Lucore Art owner Christopher Lucore (right) with parents Paula and Charles Lucore Oliver Peterson Jarrett Steil Oliver Peterson Bob Sullivan Oliver Peterson Nancy Atlas and Richard Silver Oliver Peterson Scott Bluedorn Oliver Peterson Soulface Oliver Peterson Casey Chalem Anderson Oliver Peterson Dalton Portella Oliver Peterson The Lucore Art2025 Holiday Show opning drew a large crowd n Montauk David Slater Oliver Peterson

The Lucore Art in Montauk drew a large crowd of artists and art lovers for the opening reception of their 2025 Holiday Show on Saturday, December 6. This year’s exhibition features more than 100 artists each presenting one unique piece of work in a wide range of media, including paintings, photography, sculpture and more. It will be on view through January 28, 2026.

Saturday’s well-attended opening attracted dozens of artists from the show, including local favorites and some who traveled from points west to be there, along with their fans and collectors.

Learn more at thelucoreart.com.