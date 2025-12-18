Dan Talks with Melissa Levis, Singer, Songwriter & Performer

Meet Melissa Levis

Episode 252: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Melissa Levis, a singer, songwriter, and performer whose wit and theatrical flair have made her a beloved figure from the Hamptons to Off-Broadway. As frontwoman of Melissa and the Moguls, she became known for her playful, Hamptons-inspired rock songs and lively shows at The Stephen Talkhouse.

