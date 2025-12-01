Dan Rattiner Talks with Doug Corwin, Owner of Crescent Duck Farm

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Doug Corwin, Crescent Duck Farm Owner

Episode 250: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Doug Corwin, the owner of the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue. Crescent is the last duck farm on Long Island, an industry that once defined Long Island agriculture. Corwin’s innovation and passion for his work has kept Crescent afloat amidst strict environmental policies, real estate pressure, and even a bird flu outbreak this year.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast