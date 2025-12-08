Recipe: Pour a Calissa Northern Lights Cocktail

Calissa Northern Lights Cocktail

Calissa has debuted their Northern Lights cocktail, introduced just as the aurora made its rare appearance over Long Island. This luminous blend of strawberry lemon vodka, violet liqueur, and limoncello captures the same sense of celestial wonder, bright, floral, and just the right amount of magic to toast under the Hamptons sky. Try your hand at pouring one for yourself and your guests and get outside to sip and stargaze!

Ingredients:

Equal parts Blue Curaçao, Limoncello, and Citrus Vodka.

For a standard 6–8 oz cocktail glass:

1 oz Limoncello

1 oz Blue Curaçao

1 oz Citrus Vodka

Layer by pouring the limoncello first, then slowly pour the blue curaçao down the back of a spoon, and finish with the citrus vodka to create a cascading “Northern Lights” effect.

