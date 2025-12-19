Celebrity Chef Scott Conant's Martone Street Signature Pasta Sauces Bring Iconic Flavor to Your Home

Chef Scott Conant knows that life is in the sauce.

In the years since award-winning Chef Scott Conant opened the legendary Scarpetta restaurant in New York City in 2008, he has become a household name known for his passion for food, family, and giving back. Celebrated for his culinary creativity, Conant’s appetite for gastronomic innovation continues at a pace akin to the streets of New York City during the holidays. The recent launch of his signature pasta sauces, Martone Street, is perhaps the one closest to his heart, as he can now share the flavors of his childhood with everyone in New York City and beyond.

For Conant, New York City and the Hamptons are two places he calls home.

“I have a long history in New York, and it has always been part of my story. It’s where I opened my first restaurant, L’Impero, and where I came into my own as a chef. There’s an energy in this city that keeps you inspired—it’s impossible not to feel it.”

His ties to the Hamptons also run deep. Over the years, he has consulted for Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor and participated in numerous celebrity chef events to support charitable causes. Mostly, though, it’s his place to unwind, be near the water, cook simply, and spend time with family.

His new line of sauces was inspired by childhood memories at his grandparents’ house in Connecticut, where they built a home after arriving from Italy. This house on Martone Street is where the early seeds of his passion for food took root. It’s also what led to his career-changing dish, Pasta al Pomodoro, at Scarpetta in New York City.

“For years, people have asked how they can recreate that same depth of flavor at home. Now, they finally can,” he adds.

Meeting Conant for the launch of Martone Street at Bloomingdale’s in New York City, he commanded the space as if it were his own kitchen. Sauce bubbled on the stove as he stood front and center in the iconic Home Goods floor kitchen, while his team shared delicious samples and chatted with everyone. His love for food and why he wanted to bring his sauce to market was effortlessly shared as he mingled with customers and changed an ordinary day at Bloomingdale’s into an extraordinary experience.

“I didn’t just want to throw another sauce on the shelves,” he explained. “At the end of the day, it’s not about how someone discovers Martone Street—it’s about what happens once they taste it. If what’s in that jar keeps them coming back, then it’s already doing what I hoped it would: helping people create their own memories around the table.”

Conant, who is well-known from the Hamptons to Palm Beach and nationwide, always beats to his own drum. He follows his heart—whether he’s giving back, opening a new restaurant, or now, launching sauces dear to his heart.

“My goal was to capture the same balance and depth of flavor that people know from my dishes—that simple yet soulful tomato-and-basil sauce,” he explained. “I’ve been perfecting these flavors for nearly forty years.”

Fans from the East Coast and beyond can experience Conant’s talent and culinary expertise not only with a visit to his original restaurants, but also at his restaurant Americano in Atlanta, Georgia; Cellaio in Upstate New York; and his soon-to-debut restaurant, Leola, at the popular Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas.

If these restaurants aren’t within reach anytime soon, Martone Street sauces are a click away to experience all things “Conant” at home with friends and family.

Conant met and fell in love with his wife in New York City, so his heart will always remain in New York in more ways than one. However, one thing is sure: he brings the same passion and romance to cooking wherever he is and wherever he lands.

The new line launched with four sauces: Signature Pomodoro, Campagna Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Mediterranean Style. According to Conant, no additional flavors are in the works, but—unsurprisingly—he was quick to add, “I’m always thinking ahead, always dreaming. I love creating new things, and I wouldn’t be surprised if something new starts simmering.”

From his popular cookbooks to his regular appearances as a celebrity judge on the Food Network’s popular reality show, Chopped, one way or another, he isn’t far from being at your table.

To Conant, food makes you feel grounded, and even if you’re on your own, you can still create a sense of warmth and ritual. Don’t be surprised if you cross paths with him and he invites you to his own table. There will undoubtedly be a pot on the stove and basil growing in the garden as he shares stories from his childhood.

Martone Street signature sauces are available at select retail stores and online.