Southampton Animal Shelter Undergoes Major Repairs, Plans New Community Programs for 2026

The team at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation looks forward to renovations and new programs, with a relaunch party planned for February.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation is in the midst of a significant repair and modernization project intended to update its 26-year-old facility, meet environmental requirements and restore the shelter to full operating capacity by early next year.

The work began in October and includes replacing damaged flooring, upgrading septic and sanitation systems, repainting interior and exterior areas, and installing new kennels. The shelter building is owned by the Town of Southampton but maintained and operated by the nonprofit foundation, which has run the shelter for the past 16 years.

“The floors were in quite a bit of disrepair,” Chris Teakle, who has been executive director for about eight months, said. “We’re also receiving all new kennels. Those are the two main aspects of the work.”

The shelter is also installing updated septic systems to comply with current environmental standards. The project’s cost to the Foundation is expected to exceed $350,000, funded through grants, community donations and matched contributions.

Because the interior has been closed for construction, SASF temporarily moved all animals off-site. Cats are being housed at a property in Southampton, while dogs are in temporary kennels set up in the shelter’s parking lot and at an additional location in Westhampton. Teakle said the temporary setup has limited the number of animals the shelter has been able to accept during the repair period.

“Logistically it has been a large undertaking,” he said. “We haven’t been able to increase our volume of animals as we would normally.”

Teakle said the shelter has begun moving certain operations back into the building as areas are completed. New kennels are expected to arrive in December. The Foundation anticipates holding a reopening event in January or February, with full completion projected for spring 2026.

The Southampton Animal Shelter is one of the few open-admission facilities on the East End, accepting all animals brought to the shelter regardless of breed, age or medical condition. Teakle said the repairs are intended to secure the long-term viability of the building and support continued operations under that model.

“This allows us to keep providing services safely and responsibly,” he said.

While construction has limited intake capacity, SASF has used the downtime to prepare several new programs scheduled to roll out in 2026 once the facility reopens.

One program involves an expansion of the shelter’s pet food pantry, with increased support for seniors and veterans in the Southampton area. Teakle said the goal is to provide consistent access to pet food for households that may be facing financial pressure.

“We’re ramping up our pet food pantry program,” he said. “It’s focused on supporting seniors in Southampton and also veterans. It’s something I’m personally passionate about. Times are tough, and people are making decisions about whether they feed themselves or feed their animals. We want to take that pressure off.”

SASF will also introduce a school-based program next year. Teakle said the initiative is scheduled to begin in February and is intended to increase the organization’s presence in local schools. Details of the curriculum are still being finalized.

Another planned initiative, called “Furry Friends,” will bring shelter animals to local businesses and conference settings for short interaction sessions. Teakle said the program is designed to provide employees or event participants with one-hour break periods involving contact with animals.

The shelter is also partnering with Hampton Coffee Company at its seven East End locations for events and outreach beginning next year.

Teakle, who joined the Foundation eight months ago, said the new initiatives are intended to increase SASF’s community engagement once regular operations resume.

“We want to be more present in the community,” he said. “These initiatives are part of that.”

Once repairs are complete, Teakle said the shelter will return to its pre-closure capacity. He said the work will allow the Foundation to resume normal intake levels, host tours, welcome volunteers and return to typical adoption operations.

“We’ll be back to our capacity prior to closing,” he said. “Everything is freshly painted, the floors are new, and the kennels will be new.”

The Foundation expects to complete the move back into the building over the coming months, with a relaunch party planned for February.

More information is available at sasf.org.