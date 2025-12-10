The Waldorf Astoria New York: NYC’s Biggest Comeback Story

The Waldorf Astoria Hotel’s renowned Peacock Alley.

The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner is always a huge event, but when the 80th such dinner occurred this year, the venue itself was possibly the biggest star. The fundraiser was held at the Waldorf Astoria New York Grand Ballroom on October 16, as hundreds filled the beautiful space after an eight-year hotel renovation.

New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan hosted, while former secretaries of state Antony Blinken and Michael Pompeo spoke, and Kraft Group CEO Robert Kraft—owner of the New England Patriots owner—was honored.

The hotel and the space, though, were part of the talk of the event—and the talk of the town.

“Waldorf Astoria New York has served as the backdrop for so many significant moments across history,” said Danny Hughes, president of the Americas for Hilton, which owns the property. “Visitors to the property will see how it blends its storied past and timeless elegance with a bold vision for the future of luxury stays and events in New York City.”

The Waldorf’s event spaces reopened on September 1 after the hotel reopened July 15, as the site of a long list of New York and national events returned to its former glory following a $2 billion renovation.

The hotel, which closed for renovations in 2017, hosted the first Tony Awards, early Met galas, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Spaces such as the Grand Ballroom, Silver Corridor, Astor Salon, and the Basildon and Jade Rooms are back arguably better than ever, while respecting their landmark heritage.

A walk through the hotel is not so much a trip back in time as a stroll through a beautiful, historic building where meticulous attention to detail created—or recreated— an Art Deco oasis.

A utilitarian escalator near the Lex Yard restaurant—formerly the site of a special subway that carried presidents, such as FDR, to the hotel—has been replaced by a sweeping, beautiful staircase with entrances that both live up to and build expectations.

In addition to renovating molding and other features, they recast them as a way to further restore the space, creating a sense of both past and present.

“You walk through some of the hallways,” one visitor said. “When you see the silver leaf, it reminded me of a scene in The Wizard of Oz.”

Whether or not everyone loves a chapter two, the Waldorf Astoria New York at 301 Park Avenue may be one of the city’s biggest comeback stories.

Construction was more complex due to the hotel’s landmark status, which required numerous improvements while respecting its history and the venue’s classic, if luxurious, look.

Hilton founder Conrad Hilton once described the hotel, designed by the architecture firm Shultze & Weaver, as “The Greatest of Them All.” And yes, you can use Hilton Honors points here, although it takes quite a few to make any headway.

Hilton has turned the hotel, and its condominiums, into what could be called an unprecedented renovation and restoration.

The once 1,400-room hotel has been renovated, restored, and reborn with 375 hotel guest rooms in 11 categories and 372 residences.

The hotel said the rooms are meant to “feel like private apartments, featuring distinct yet connected zones for living, working, and sleeping.”

“I found the room (which costs more than $1,000 per night), extremely comfortable, homey and luxe,” Tanner Saunders wrote on the Points Guy website about his stay in July.

The Waldorf Astoria also includes five “specialty suites,” ranging from a little more than 1,550 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet, such as the Manhattan Suite (1,570 square feet), Empire Suite (2,260 square feet) and Waldorf Astoria Suite (over 5,000 square feet).

It also offers nearly 43,000 square feet for events including 14 private rooms. The three-story, 1,500-person Grand Ballroom is at once modern, historic, iconic, and classic—equipped with top-notch lighting and other technology.

Architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) led the renovation, with interior design from rooms to spaces such as the Grand Ballroom by Pierre-Yves Rochon.

The new Waldorf Astoria New York includes the 20,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness Spa, as well as Peacock Alley where people gather and hold events, and dining areas such as the hotel’s signature restaurant, Lex Yard, led by Chef Partner Michael Anthony.

“You might look around and say it looks quite beautiful,” Anthony said in the Lex Yard. “The food is conceived to be meticulously cooked, but toned down in style.”

The hotel, the site of the invention of the Waldorf salad in the 1890s, now features local, fresh, seasonal fare, including many new dishes debuting this fall. Mirrors in the Lex Yard make it appear larger and more luxurious.

“The food was superb,” Saunders wrote of his meal, “and despite our eyes being bigger than our stomachs, we very much enjoyed the experience, especially in the modern, Art Deco-styled space.”

The Waldorf Astoria Residences New York, meanwhile, houses 372 condominium residences starting at $1.875 million, and 50,000 square feet of amenities for health, wellness, entertainment, and business.

These include the 25-meter Starlight Pool with a skylight overlooking Park Avenue; a fitness center; wellness areas; a gaming room; a theater; and entertainment spaces including the Winter Garden, the Grand Salon, and the Presidential Library and Bar.