Wayan & Ma.Dé to Return to EHP Resort & Marina for Years to Come

A spread of the many menu options (Noah Fecks)

East Hampton’s EHP Resort & Marina will again host the celebrated restaurant concepts Wayan and Ma.Dé beginning in summer 2026, following a newly announced multiyear agreement with New York City chefs Cédric Vongerichten and Ochi Vongerichten.

The Indonesian-French dining destination, which debuted at the waterfront resort last summer, will return after what resort officials described as a strong inaugural season. The agreement ensures that Wayan & Ma.Dé will remain a recurring seasonal fixture at the East Hampton property in the years ahead.

“Welcoming Wayan & Ma•Dé back to EHP this summer and years to come speaks to our long-term vision for the resort, one rooted in culinary excellence, thoughtful partnerships, and experiences that define summers in the Hamptons,” said Ruchi Sura, Resort General Manager of EHP Resort & Marina. “Cédric and Ochi’s creativity and global perspective elevate our dining program and reinforce EHP as a destination where food, hospitality, and a lively atmosphere come together seamlessly.”

Wayan & Ma.Dé will once again join EHP’s existing lineup of dining venues, including Sí Sí, the premier waterfront Mediterranean hotspot in the Hamptons, and Buongiorno, the resort’s café overlooking Three Mile Harbor. Together, the restaurants position the nine-acre property as a culinary destination as much as a luxury retreat.

“Guests don’t just come to EHP for a stay, they come looking for moments they’ll remember long after summer ends,” said Loric Rousseau, Head of Guest Experience at EHP Resort & Marina. “Now with Wayan & Ma•Dé and Sí Sí all on property, our resort and marina guests have a range of dining experiences to choose from, whether they’re arriving by boat and docking at EHP Marina, celebrating a special occasion, or discovering the Hamptons for the first time.”

Beyond dining, EHP Resort & Marina plans a full slate of programming for summer 2026, including weekend brunches, evening events, guest bartenders, and special activities designed to draw both East End locals and seasonal visitors. Resort leadership says the goal is to create an atmosphere that evolves throughout the summer while maintaining the relaxed elegance the property is known for.

Long favored by families, tastemakers, and high-profile guests, EHP Resort & Marina features private waterfront cottages, sunset views, an exclusive marina, and outdoor spaces often used for al fresco dining and private events. With the return of Wayan & Ma.Dé, the resort is signaling a continued emphasis on high-profile culinary partnerships as part of its long-term vision.

For more information, visit ehpresort.com