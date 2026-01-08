Amy Zerner Announces Dream Handbag Collaboration with Carlos Falchi

Amy Zerner and her Bliss Barrel Bag collaboration with Carlos Falchi

There are moments when fashion feels less like clothing and more like pure theater, and right now, that magic is coming from one artist/designer who never really left the spotlight — she simply decided to make it brighter.

Known for turning silk chiffon, liquid lamé, and devoré velvet into wearable spells, East Hampton artist Amy Zerner has long been the secret weapon of women who refuse to choose between comfort and high drama. Her one-of-a-kind couture caftans and evening jackets — those sweeping, light-as-air masterpieces — have been a fixture at Bergdorf Goodman for 25 years, floating down red carpets, across Mediterranean yachts, and into the closets of collectors who understand that true luxury whispers before it announces itself into an event.

But the news that has the fashion world buzzing? A limited-edition handbag collaboration with the legendary Carlos Falchi company.

Together, they’ve created a capsule collection that feels like the perfect companion to an evening silhouette or boho jacket: slouchy yet structured, bold yet timeless. Think iridescent python, embroidered satchels, amazing leathers, and color combinations with gemstone beads and crystals that echo the designer’s signature motifs.

The result is pure alchemy: a caftan skimming the marble floor of a villa terrace, an evening wrap catching the candlelight at a gourmet dinner, and on her arm, a Falchi bag that looks like it was born for the moment.

These are not pieces for wallflowers. They are for women who dance barefoot at black-tie weddings, who read tarot while adorned in couture, who understand that glamour is a mood, not a rule.

Consider yourself warned: Once you’ve worn one, everything else feels a little… ordinary. Amy also specializes in custom couture pieces, made just for her client’s special occasion needs.

And for those attuned to the mystical, Zerner’s world extends far beyond fashion — her visionary collage art is currently featured in two major museum exhibits: The Art & History of the Tarot at the Prototype Museum in Columbus, Ohio, and Springboard at the Newport Art Museum in Rhode Island.

This year also marks an exciting chapter with three new books illustrated with her art, created in collaboration with her author husband Monte Farber, all published by Insight Editions, including, the 35th anniversary edition of the beloved Enchanted Tarot, Your Cosmic Blueprint, and The Karmic Balance Tarot.

A one-hour documentary about the couple, produced by AMMO Entertainment, has been completed, promising deeper dives into Zerner and Farber’s legacy. It’s first screening was at The New Hope Film Festival, where it won Audience Choice Award for Best Documentary.

In an era of fast everything, Amy’s unique and illuminating work is a delicious reminder that some things (like a perfect caftan at twilight, the most beautiful tarot deck that lights the way, or a one-of-a-kind handbag that feels like a secret) are still worth the wait.

See all of Amy Zerner’s creations at amyzerner.com