Beyonce Lands on Billionaires List to Cap Big Year in 2025

FILE PHOTO: Beyonce receives Album of the Year award for “Cowboy Carter” during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Another Hamptons resident has officially entered the billionaire club: East Hampton’s Beyoncé — placing the global superstar alongside fellow ultra-wealthy Hamptons homeowners and power players like Ralph Lauren, Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Rubin.

Forbes confirmed the Grammy-winning icon is now just the fifth musician to achieve billionaire status, joining a short list that includes her husband Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift. According to Forbes, Beyoncé pulled in an estimated $148 million last year before taxes, making her the third-highest-paid musician in the world.

The milestone caps off a historic year for Beyoncé, 44. She ended 2025 on a high note after winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, while also becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album. Already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé now boasts 35 wins and 99 nominations.

Beyond music, the mother-of-three has steadily expanded her business footprint into a range of celebrity-friendly ventures, including her hair care brand Cécred, whiskey label SirDavis, and fashion line Ivy Park, which was discontinued in 2024.

Her Cowboy Carter Tour was equally dominant. The stadium run grossed more than $400 million with Reuters reporting it as the highest-grossing country tour in history — further cementing Beyoncé’s status as not just a cultural force, but a financial one.