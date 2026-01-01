Dan's Papers Seeking Interns for 2026

Dan’s Papers is seeking interns to work in the editorial department of the largest media outlet in the Hamptons and on the North Fork for 2026.

For more than six decades, Dan’s Papers has been a beloved East End institution, providing news, arts, food and lifestyle content for its readers.

Dan’s Papers is owned by Littleneck-based Schneps Media, one of the largest local news chains in New York State with more than 90 newspapers and websites across Long Island, New York City, and Westchester. Sister publications include the Long Island Press, amNewYork, Fire Island News, and many more.

Interns at Dan’s Papers will get hands-on experience working with seasoned professionals. They will research, report and write content for the weekly print publication, as well as the daily website.

Spring internships are available from late January through April, summer internships run from May to August, and fall internships are open September to December.

Applicants should be college students majoring in English, journalism, or communications. Experience writing for a school newspaper is encouraged but not required. Students are required to receive academic credit for their internships.

Applicants can email their resume, cover letter, and writing samples to Editor in Chief Timothy Bolger at tbolger@danspappers.com.