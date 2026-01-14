Dan's Taste Returns for 2026 with a Full Summer of Flavor, Fireworks & Signature Experiences

The Dan’s Taste White Party closed out summer 2025 with a bang.

After a summer 2025 of sold-out crowds, celebrity chefs, and unforgettable settings, Dan’s Taste is gearing up for another season of indulgence across the East End, with a 2026 lineup that builds on everything that made last year’s series a standout.

From rosé-filled afternoons to fireworks over Three Mile Harbor and a white-clad finale in wine country, this year’s schedule spans five signature events, each designed to celebrate food, drink, and community at the height of the Hamptons season.

For longtime presenting sponsor Wilmington Trust, the appeal of Dan’s Taste goes far beyond the plate.

“It’s our commitment to the local community. It’s our commitment to the local businesses,” said Dan Shaughnessy of Wilmington Trust during last summer’s White Party finale. “It’s a way for us to celebrate Long Island in such a unique and special way. The best is yet to come.”

Without further ado, the Dan’s Taste 2026 lineup!

Dan’s Taste 2026 Lineup

Dan’s Rosé Soirée – May 24, Southampton Arts Center

Kick off the Hamptons summer season at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the most anticipated Memorial Day weekend celebration. Sip on over 20 rosé wines from around the world, California and the East End and savor bites from more than 15 top chefs, including exclusive tastings from private chefs and Emmy-nominated talent. Live entertainment PLUS DJ sets by DJ Theo. Full bar with specialty cocktails and craft beers, Unlimited Rosés, food, and drinks included with your ticket, VIP enjoys early entry and access to the exclusive VIP After Party featuring elevated pours, curated bites, and next level entertainment. The Hamptons’ hottest kickoff event is back, don’t miss it.

Last year’s guests cited the sense of discovery and connection that defines these events.

“I love that this is right in the heart of Southampton, in town,” Katie Lee, host of the Food Network’s The Kitchen said at the 2025 event. “I think that there’s a great, vibrant energy as soon as you walk in.”

Dan’s Light up the Night X EHP @ Sí Sí: A Bastille Day Celebration at Sí Sí Restaurant – East Hampton, July 11

East Hampton’s favorite Bastille Day event returns for the fifth year, taking it to a new level as a part of the Dan’s Taste Series. Celebrate Bastille Day in unmistakable style at Light Up the Night, set against the sparkling waters of Three Mile Harbor, this curated event takes over the chic Sí Sí Restaurant, waterfront and beachfront. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of great eats, killer cocktails, and a high-energy soundtrack that keeps the dance floor buzzing. As night falls, the harbor comes alive with a spectacular fireworks display, illuminating the sky and setting the scene for a truly magical celebration. Limited Lux VIP beach daybeds and terrace tables are available, offering private seating, premium bottle service, and unparalleled views of the festivities. Liberté, luxury, and fireworks Dan’s Light up the Night X EHP @ SiSi. Gold and Platinum VIP enjoy an exclusive early-entry soirée from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by full party access until 10 p.m.; Silver entry is from 7 to 10 p.m. only.

For chefs and vendors, the appeal of Dan’s Taste lies in the opportunity to showcase their craft in front of an engaged audience.

“Dan’s Papers gives us chefs an opportunity to showcase our talent,” said Chef Marco Barrila of Insatiable Eats during Chefs of the Hamptons. “It’s work and enjoyment.”

Chefs of the Hamptons – Sí Sí @ EHP East Hampton, July 23

Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink. Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor. Tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment. Silver entry enjoys the party from 7-9 p.m. Gold VIP enjoys early entry soirée 6-9 p.m. Platinum VIP enjoys all the great experiences in the early entry soirée and access to the Platinum VIP lounge with elevated food, drinks & killer views 6 to 9 p.m.

Last year’s Chefs of the Hamptons also demonstrated how Dan’s Taste blends indulgence with purpose, supporting charitable causes while delivering what many call the premier foodie experience of the summer.

“If it’s in Dan’s Papers, you know it’s good,” said host Elisa DiStefano at the 2025 event. “It gives instant credibility.”

Dan’s Grill Hampton – Clubhouse Hamptons, August 8

Summer is all about grilling and this event has curated the top Grill Masters into one evening of pit paradise. As a guest, you’ll vote for your favorite dish and one chef will be crowned Dan’s Top Grill Master at the end of the evening. Join to Enjoy: A full spread of unlimited grilled fare, from steak and burgers to veggies and sweet desserts, Over 15 chefs offering their best grilled dishes, Access to bars serving unlimited craft cocktails, beer, and wine, Live music and DJ sets by DJ Theo during the event, Early entry VIP After Party at Common Ground for continued fun and escapades, Drinks not included, General Admission: 6:30 to 9 p.m., VIP Admission: 6 p.m. – ?? (with common ground early admission at 9 p.m., VIP Cabanas – 10 VIP tickets, stocked bar, private seating

“It’s about food, cocktails and fun,” said Grill Hampton host Michael Symon in 2025. “Great food has to be a personal reflection of the chef.”

Dan’s White Party – Pindar Vineyard (New Location), August 16

Dan’s White Party is the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series. Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the North Fork and East End. VIP Gold includes enjoys early entry, gourmet bites, flowing cocktails, wine and beer and a sizzling Afterparty! 6-10 p.m. Ticket includes all food, drinks and entertainment. Silver ticket includes a walk around tasting from 7-9 p.m. Gold VIP includes early entry and a sizzling AfterParty 6-10 p.m . Rain or shine. No refunds.

“I think this one absolutely tops them all,” Shaughnessy said at last year’s White Party. “The people are here. Everybody looks amazing. The food, the wine — it’s a great evening.”

For attendees, the series has become a summer ritual.

“I often attend Dan’s celebrations,” said Best Dressed winner Dr. Vera Daniels. “Dan’s Papers always does an amazing job.”

With a proven formula of top-tier talent, iconic venues, and a loyal community of chefs, sponsors, and guests, Dan’s Taste 2026 is poised to once again define summer on the East End — one bite, sip, and dance floor moment at a time.

Tickets are now available at DansTaste.com, with limited-time Tier 1 pricing including the exclusive Dan’s Taste Card, which unlocks benefits at East End restaurants, vineyards, and experiences.