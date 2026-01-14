East End Pols React to Gov Hochul's State of the State

January 13, 2026- Albany, NY- Governor Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State Address (Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying again to address the housing crisis with a series of proposed legislative reforms that were among goals she introduced in her 2026 State of the State address.

The governor pitched her “Let Them Build” agenda that she said would help expedite residential and other construction without negatively impacting the environment in an attempt to address the housing crisis that has priced many residents out of the East End and the state.

“For too long, unnecessary red tape has stood in the way of new housing and critical infrastructure.” Hochul said. “If local leaders want to deliver new investments for their communities, I say ‘Let Them Build.’”

The legislative package includes amending the state’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) — which the governor said slows down construction — to exempt certain types of housing projects that are deemed to have no significant impacts on the environment. The package also includes modernizing the permitting process for state agencies using antiquated systems and training local officials on SEQRA to help fast track environmental reviews.

“East Hampton needs more affordable housing so the people who keep our town running can continue living here, including teachers, health care workers, first responders, town employees, and young families,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said in response to the proposal, which she called “a clearer, more consistent review process that helps communities build the homes New Yorkers need while continuing to protect our environment, our water, and our open space.”

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), who represents the East End in the State Legislature, blamed the governor and Democratic majority that controls the state capitol in Albany for making the state so unaffordable.

“New York State is a highly taxed, unaffordable state which continues to lead the nation in outmigration and has the lowest homeownership rates in the country,” he said while joining the Republican minority in proposing the SAVE NY counter proposal that the GOP says would address the affordability crisis.

Long Island Contractors’ Association Executive Director Marc Herbst backed the governor’s proposal.

“Contractors across Long Island welcome efforts to modernize SEQRA so essential infrastructure projects can move forward in a more timely and predictable way,” he said. “Streamlining reviews for projects with minimal environmental impact will help communities deliver critical upgrades to roads, water, energy, and public facilities — supporting good-paying local jobs while maintaining strong environmental standards.”

Long Island Housing Services Executive Director Ian Wilder also welcomed the move but urged the state to strike a balance.

“On Long Island, SEQRA has long been an essential tool for protecting our drinking water, open space, and air quality, and those protections must remain strong,” he said. “At the same time, a small number of bad-faith challenges have abused the statute to delay or derail lawful, environmentally responsible housing — particularly infill development, code-compliant homes with appropriate sewage systems, and accessory dwelling units. Thoughtful SEQRA reform restores balance.”