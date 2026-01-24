Cold Weather, Warm Plates: Restaurant Week, Wine Tastings & Winter Dining Deals

Where will you enjoy Long Island Winter Restaurant Week on the East End this week?

Winter may be in full swing, but Long Island’s dining scene is giving us plenty of reasons to get out of the house. From prix fixe menus at some of the island’s top restaurants to sparkling wine tastings, author dinners and cozy new après-hour hangouts, there’s no shortage of delicious happenings to check out this week.

Long Island Restaurant Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the winter edition, kicking off this Sunday, January 25. Restaurants across Long Island, in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties, will be offering one, two, or any combination of the following prix fixe menus: a $24 two-course lunch, a $29 three-course dinner, a $39 three-course dinner and/or a $46 three-course dinner. With plenty of great restaurants participating, including a wide range of options on both the North and South Forks, it’s the perfect excuse to try somewhere new or revisit a favorite. The promotion runs through Sunday, February 1. While restaurants will offer their menus throughout the eight days of deals, diners should note that they are only required to offer Restaurant Week menus until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Don’t forget about their giveaway! From Monday, January 19 through Monday, February 2, diners can enter to win one of three gift cards valued at $100, $150 or $250 to any participating restaurant. Entries can be submitted on the Long Island Restaurant Week website, where you can also browse participating restaurants under the “Where to Dine” tab and book your tables before they fill up. Winners will be drawn on or around Friday, February 6, so consider this your sign to get out and enjoy a great meal at an affordable price while supporting local businesses.

Sparkling Pointe in Southold, the North Fork’s only winery exclusively devoted to producing sparkling wines in the traditional méthode champenoise, is popping bottles for a fun and educational event this weekend. On Saturday, January 24, the winery will host “Champagne v. Sparkling Wine Showdown: A Sparkling Wine Masterclass.” Part of an ongoing series, the masterclass offers a deeper look into the world of sparkling wine, covering everything from production and winegrowing to tasting techniques and food pairings. Guests will enjoy side-by-side tastings of Sparkling Pointe wines and Champagnes, showcasing a variety of styles, from Brut Nature to Blanc de Noirs, Rosé and more. The event begins at 3 p.m., and reservations are highly recommended. More information and tickets can be found on the winery’s website. Cheers!

Over in Bridgehampton, Almond Restaurant is welcoming author Caroline Sutton as part of its popular “Artists & Writers” dinner series on Monday, February 2. Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will enjoy a three-course, family-style meal served with a glass of wine or draft beer for $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity. While you dine, Sutton will share insights from her career as a writer and editor. She has contributed natural history essays to a variety of notable journals and literary publications and is the author of the bestselling book How Do They Do That?, which sold over one million copies. She later published a collection of essays, Don’t Mind Me, I Just Died, and a memoir, Mainlining. Sutton currently resides in East Hampton, New York. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Did you know?

Sagtown Coffee in Sag Harbor has launched a new late-night Après concept at the café. Cozy vibes take over Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., making it an easy go-to for after-work drinks or kicking off weekend plans. The menu features wine, beer and small plates including charcuterie boards, flatbreads, soups, salads, Swedish meatballs, shishito peppers, desserts and more. Check out the full menu on the Sagtown Coffee website.

Bits & Bites

Don’t feel like cooking? Carissa’s the Bakery has you covered with its frozen chicken pot pie to go. Made with an all-butter pie crust using locally grown, freshly milled wheat, the pie is filled with chicken, leeks, carrots, celery, onions, peas, spices and herbs. It serves eight people and is perfect for a cozy family meal without the work.

Pindar Vineyards will be hosting a Cheese Fondue Tasting with The French Picnic Cheese Shop in Cutchogue on Sunday, January 25, at 1 p.m. Guests can enjoy cheese fondue paired with a glass of wine for $40 per person, or $35 for Wine Club members. Reservations can be made through Pindar’s website.

Food Quote: “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire. It is the time for home.” – Edith Sitwell