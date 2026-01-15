East Hampton's Baker House 1650 Grabs Worldwide Honor

Before I congratulate Antonella Bertello on her latest accomplishment, I have to make a very biased declaration: I’m not at all surprised. Baker House 1650 is like walking through an English manor in the Cotswolds.

Now Conde Nast agrees.

One of their Johansens Awards for Excellence was just given to the legendary property. The specific category only underscores their dedication to innkeeping and reminds guests that it really is a personal and bespoke property. The accolade is for “Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment in North America.” Okay, it better be a big plaque to get all that on it.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this global recognition,” Bertello says. “Our team is deeply committed to creating an experience that captures the beauty, history and heart of East Hampton,” she adds.

Long kept closed to all but the Baker House overnight guests, Bertello has been slowly dialing in “drop by” guest experiences that don’t require the overnight stay. And it’s helped get the word out about a special outdoor bar, author book readings, and mother/daughter afternoon teas. Some of those new services must have caught the eye of Conde Nast.

The Johansens Awards for Excellence have been handed out for 41 years. They claim to honor the “best in independent luxury hotels, spas and venues worldwide.” The results take into consideration guest feedback, expert inspection reports and online voting by “discerning travelers,” they say.

So congratulations all around and keep up the good work, Baker House 1650. You’re up to date even while taking us to the 17th century. I’m coming by to help you celebrate the next time that outdoor bar overlooking the pool is open.

Bill McCuddy will go anywhere they pour him a free drink. He hosts a monthly radio show in WLIW-FM and has several podcasts on a variety of topics. In 2015 Vanity Fair named him a “Hamptons Media Satellite.” He has no idea what that means but thinks “it sounds cool.”