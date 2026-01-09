East Hampton Historical Society Launches ‘Spirit of 76’ Podcast for America’s 250th

Vintage postcard courtesy East Hampton Historical Society

The East Hampton Historical Society has launched a new monthly podcast, Spirit of 76: East Hampton in the American Revolution, as part of its plans to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The three-minute episodes trace the progression of the American Revolution in East Hampton month by month during 1776. Topics include the local impact of the Declaration of Independence, the Battle of Long Island, preparations for war and life during the British occupation of Long Island.

The podcast was researched, written and narrated by East Hampton High School student Colin Kelley using historical documents provided by the Historical Society. The project was conceived by East Hampton Town and Village Historian Hugh King.

“During the American Bicentennial in 1976, there was a parade on East Hampton’s Main Street and a quilt exhibit at Mulford Farm. For the Semiquincentennial this year, we wanted to promote a variety of activities to educate the community about what was happening locally during the American Revolution,” said Steve Long, executive director of the East Hampton Historical Society. “Another one of our signature projects for America’s 250th will be the restoration of Mulford Farm to portray the farmhouse during the 1770s when it was the home of Colonel David Mulford, one of East Hampton’s leading patriots.”

Spirit of 76 is available on Spotify, the Historical Society’s website at EastHamptonHistory.org, and the Bloomberg Connects mobile app.