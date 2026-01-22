Gail Gallagher Paints Egypt Beach in East Hampton

“Egypt Beach,” January 23, 2026 Dan’s Papers cover art by Gail Gallagher

Multiple Dan’s Papers cover artist Gail Gallagher returns this week with an image of Egypt Beach in East Hampton and discusses her inspiration, techniques and her ongoing Painting the Hamptons blog as it nears its 15th year.

A Chat with Gail Gallagher

Tell me about this painting. Where is it and what inspired it?

Thank you for choosing “Egypt Beach” as this week’s cover art! The painting depicts the scenic double dunes at Egypt Beach in East Hampton. My artist husband, Hugh, was commissioned to create a painting of the Atlantic dunes. While scouting out views for his painting, I ironically found the inspiration for one of mine.

Can you talk about your technique and methods for creating this piece?

I created this painting in the studio with photo references. The work is oil on canvas. I used a limited palette of cadmium yellow light, cadmium red deep, cobalt blue and permalba white. Using a limited palette is a recent discovery. My art education has been random. Painting life began for me in the late 1990s with private instruction in a Union Square garret. Throughout the years plein air painting workshops on vacations supplemented my knowledge. Since retiring in 2023, I’ve had time to focus on all things artistic, especially art education.

In February 2025, I attended a color wheel class with Howard Rose at the Bridgehampton Museum. Yes, I realize the color wheel is probably something I should have learned earlier! After nearly 30 years of painting, I believe that this class changed my painting life. Reading about it in books is not the same as being guided in how to process what you are seeing and utilize it. I’ve been painting with a more limited palette since then and feel that it creates a more harmonious work.

You do a variety of different work, including landscapes, still lifes, monotypes, animal portraits and even some more experimental paintings. What excites you most and how do you decide what you want to make and when?

What excites me most about art making is the feeling of satisfaction that results from the problem solving involved. The creative process is like piecing together a puzzle. It’s exciting when idea, materials, and process come together to become art. My inspiration on what art to create comes from many sources. This month, inspiration comes from friends. I am currently participating in a January group challenge of painting from life every day. The group challenge requires accountability. My goal is quick paintings in one or two days. Creating quick paintings in the studio also prepares me for a summer of plein air painting, where inspiration comes from nature. Painting outdoors requires me to be ready for ever-changing light and surroundings.

Inspiration comes from great local institutions. I am grateful for The Church in Sag Harbor for their monotype printmaking workshops. The monotype process is a brain teaser and the results surprise and reward. Inspiration comes from family. The dog portraits were created for bereaved family members. My artist and photographer father inspired my bird art and so on. I am blessed to be able to challenge my inner child daily and I enjoy seeing the results of those challenges.

Do you have any new projects or exhibitions underway or upcoming?

Hugh and I will have a duet exhibition later this year. Please follow us on the socials and subscribe to my newsletter at gailmgallagher.com/email-newsletter for more details.

Tell us about your “Painting in the Hamptons” blog.

In 2012, (when blogs were still a thing!) I began writing, “Painting the Hamptons” as a way to share the beauty of the area, art related events and experiences, as well as history that I discovered through the area’s excellent museums. Researching and writing about our area is constantly interesting and inspiring. For example, in 2013, I read a story by local author Val Schaffner called, “The Astronomer’s House.” In the story, a fictional astronomer haunts his former home in Sag Harbor. The character in the book is based on a real-life scientist, astronomer, clockmaker and Sag Harbor resident of the late 19th century, Ephraim Niles Byram.

Byram’s former residence is a sage-colored Italianate mansion next to the Oakland Cemetery, where his remains lay. In doing research on Byram, I discovered a black and white photo of a portrait of him on the Smithsonian website. The portrait was by Orlando Hand Bears, another Sag Harbor resident. My post elicited a comment from the owner of the portrait who had it on loan to the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. A series of posts spun off from the original one in 2013, the last being in 2025 upon the discovery that the grand portrait of Ephram Niles Byram was acquired by Preservation Long Island! The blog is accessible via my website.

Where can people see your work online and in person?

Thank you for asking! My website is gailmgallagher.com. I will be participating in the Southampton Artists Association exhibition and sale which opens Thursday, February 26, continuing through Sunday March 8. The opening reception is Saturday, February 28, 4-6 p.m. at the Southampton Cultural Center. I welcome visitors to our studio by appointment. Contact me through my website or DM via my Instagram @paintingthehamptons.

Do you have anything to add?

Thank you for this opportunity to show my work. Each week I look forward to Dan’s Papers for the featured cover art and to read each artist’s story. I am honored and grateful to be included. Dan’s Papers is the best!