Montauk Chamber, Visit Montauk Name New Executive Director

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce and Visit Montauk have named Rachael Corsi as executive director.

Corsi will oversee day-to-day operations of both organizations and work with Chamber President Leo Daunt and the executive board on member outreach and community initiatives. Her responsibilities include leading events such as the Montauk Farmers Market, Stars Over Montauk Fourth of July Fireworks, Fall Fest and the Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair, and working with East Hampton Town officials on advocacy efforts.

Corsi has lived and worked in Montauk for several years and has experience with local businesses that are Chamber members.

“We are delighted to have Rachael join our team,” Daunt said. “Her experience of having worked for a variety of businesses that are Chamber members gives her a unique and informed perspective that will be invaluable as we continue to support and grow our community. We know her thoughtful nature and existing relationships will help strengthen the Chamber’s mission.”

Corsi succeeds the previous executive director and will begin the role at the start of the new year.

“I am thrilled to take on this role and bring fresh ideas, energy, and creativity to our vibrant community,” said Corsi. “This position allows me to honor Montauk’s unique character and history while fostering growth and connection. I’m deeply motivated by the opportunity to build relationships, support local businesses, and contribute to a future that celebrates all that makes Montauk special.”