Slow Down, New Yorker: Spiritual & Wellness Experiences to Clear the Mind This Year

Breathwork has become a major trending wellness practice, seeing significant industry growth due to its accessibility, and scientific backing for stress relief.

After the holiday whirl—the gift-buying, gatherings, and endless obligations—winter can feel like a collective exhale. The New Year often inspires a reset, or at least curiosity about slowing down. Yet in New York City, where the pace is closer to a sprint than a stroll, making space for calm is easier said than done.

Here’s the twist: For a city that never sleeps, NYC is rich in ways to unplug that go far beyond five-star spas and luxury gym offerings. From sacred rituals to sensory play, healing workshops to spiritual oddities you’d never find on your own, the city is a hub for practices that soothe the nervous system, open the mind, and recharge the spirit.

Aura Photography Reading at Magic Jewelry — Chinatown & Flushing

With three NYC locations, Magic Jewelry NYC offers aura photography and crystal guidance rooted in Feng Shui. Founded in 1995, the shop helps visitors tune into their energy, emotions, and overall well-being through crystals and color interpretation.

For $30, you can have an aura photo taken—place your hands on the metal sensors and watch the colors reveal your energetic state. For $10 more, an aura specialist explains the hues, from chakras to areas of growth. The reading is quick yet insightful. A line forms fast, so go with time to spare. Fun fact: Pop singer Lorde reportedly visits before releasing new albums.

Sound Bath at Official Ritual — Chelsea

Tucked on 17th Street is a historic wood-sided cottage that houses Official Ritual, a sound meditation studio offering expert-led sound baths. CEO Lauren Hersh describes their “signature journey” sound bath as “being wrapped in waves of sound that gently quiet the mind and soften the body.” Guests lie down as gongs, singing bowls, and other instruments guide them into deep relaxation.

“The intention is to let your nervous system unwind without effort, so you can rest, reset, and reconnect with yourself. Most people leave feeling calmer, lighter, and more grounded,” Hersh added. The space offers both private and public sessions.

Breathwork Circle at Sky Ting — NoHo

Breathwork and yoga teacher Lizzy Wholley helps New Yorkers release tension—one breath at a time. She teaches healer David Elliott’s style of breathwork at Sky Ting in NoHo, as well as at Live the Process in Tribeca and GTHR in Brooklyn, in addition to offering in-person and virtual one-on-one sessions, as well as corporate group programs.

“This specific technique came into my life like a lightning bolt, and at first I was fearful of its power, but after a specific felt experience of healing, my mindset shifted,” Wholley said.

Her Breathwork Circle class involves the “heart opening technique” to clear energetic blockages. The practice is sedentary, done while lying on the back. “We use screams to release energy and open up the throat chakra,” Wholley said.

“The breath has the ability to clear what is blocking us from self-love and the deep understanding that we are all connected. I am honored to share this teaching to help others to get out of their thinking-minds and into their hearts,” Wholley added.

Happy Medium — Greenpoint

Have an itch to do something creative? Head to Happy Medium, an arts club for casual artists, where their Art Café is a perfect escape to just show up and mindlessly create. Co-Founder Tayler Carraway emphasized it’s not for professional artists.

“We’ve tried hard to make sure the space feels inviting to non-artists. For example, there’s a reason we don’t call Art Café an ‘open studio’ and instead have it modeled after a café experience,” Carraway explained.

Visitors “order art experiences instead of food,” like paint-a-pot, air-dry clay, or collage. Carraway notes an “afterglow” even shows on those leaving class.

Yoga Nidra at Dharma Yoga Center — Flatiron

Book a Yoga Nidra class at Dharma Yoga Center, an independent NYC yoga school since 1975. Yoga Nidra—often called “psychic sleep”—is a guided meditation practiced in corpse pose, inviting the body to fully let go.

“You move away from body consciousness so that the body has a chance to fully rest,” said Adam Frei, program manager and director. “One returns from a true experience of Yoga Nidra charged and restored as though they had had a few hours of good, deep sleep.”

Classes are available in-person and online, and are rooted in teachings from master Sri Dharma Mittra.

Somatic Workout at The Class — Tribeca

You can walk up and down as many NYC blocks as you like, but you won’t swing your arms and release like in The Class. Founded by Taryn Toomey in 2013, it’s “more than a workout.” This music-driven somatic method regulates the nervous system. Classes combine repetitive movement, sound release, grounding, and more.

The Class is especially helpful for those with anxiety, creative blocks, grief, or trauma, as well as anyone seeking a workout and meditation in one. Locals can take the Tribeca class or join online. Rumor has it Alicia Keys, Harry Styles, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Emma Stone have visited.