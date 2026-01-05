First-Time Quogue Author to Read 'The Pearl in the Pizza' at Bridgehampton Gallery

Stephanie Navatto

“Magic doesn’t always sparkle. Sometimes it’s small, quiet, and hidden inside a pizza slice,” says first time author Stephanie Navatto. She’s talking about a new children’s book coming to two special readings in the Stella Flame Gallery Saturday and Sunday, January 10 and 11 in Bridgehampton. It’s a new ‘second’ career for the Director of Residences at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays.

The book is The Pearl in the Pizza and “is a whimsical, true-inspired story about friendship, wonder, and the treasures hidden inside ordinary days,” Navatto says. “Two kids in New York City move near the water, and one pizza slice with a pearl changes how they see treasure,” she adds.

Families can come to the gallery for a live reading, book signing, and an “imaginative art activity designed for little creators,” Navatto promises. Children will be able to make their own necklace with string and a single pearl to mirror the story itself. The readings and sessions are from 10–11 a.m. each of the two mornings. A $20 fee includes an autographed copy of the book, the reading by Navatto, the craft session and, of course, pizza. It’s limited to 10 children per session. Parents are invited to browse the gallery and enjoy a complimentary beverage.

Gallery owner Stella Flame says you can’t start the arts too soon. “It’s vital that children are exposed to everything that makes life special, and books, pizza and pearls are high up on my list,” she adds enthusiastically. “A portion of any gallery sales, outside of The Pearl in the Pizza, on the mornings of the readings will go to benefit Hampton Library,” Flame adds.

Navatto has a second children’s book in the works. But for now, her passion is around pies and pearls. “This pearl carried wonder, memory and friendship, and that made it priceless. Sharing this one inside Stella’s world of jewelry, craft and heart feels like the perfect home for the story.”

Reservations can be made through Stella Flame’s Venmo or their Zelle account at 9176964955. There’s also more information at StellaFlameGallery.com.

Bill McCuddy is a frequent Dans contributor. He’s married and promises he and Mrs. McCuddy will attend. “I’ll come for the pizza, my wife will stay for the pearl.” He’s kidding. We think.