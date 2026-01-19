Dan Talks with Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Eastville Community Historical Society Executive Director
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Dr. Georgette Grier-Key
Episode 258: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, the executive director of the Eastville Community Historical Society and a nationally recognized historian. She is a professor at Medgar Evers College and leads efforts to preserve and rebuild historic African American sites on the East End.