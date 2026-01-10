Sandra Luss of Southampton Remembered as Meals on Wings Founder

Sandra Luss

Sandra Luss, a lifelong resident of Southampton, died peacefully on Dec. 30 in her home on Little Plains Road, surrounded by family. She faced ALS for several years with extraordinary courage and without ever sacrificing the dignity, grace, and sense of humor that defined her. She was 80.

Sandra was born on Aug. 13, 1945, in Southampton to Peggy and Henry “Ben” Babcock. She graduated from Southampton High School and attended Cedar Crest College. Sandra was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton, where she was baptized, married, and found great joy and purpose in serving others. She helped found the church’s Meals on Wings program and took great comfort in seeing it continue, particularly when she herself became a recipient of the care and generosity of those who cooked and delivered meals.

She knew what she liked: summer sunshine and a good beach day, a cup of tea and a treat in the afternoon, Chivas Regal on the rocks with a twist, tried and true recipes, and a good book. A loving mother and wife, an adoring grandmother, a loyal and true friend, an honest and principled woman of faith, a forever keeper of secrets, a thoughtful gift-giver and note writer, Sandra made many happy memories that will live far beyond her years.

Sandra is survived by Tomas Luss, her husband of 58 years, her son Kevin Luss of Southampton, his wife Tanya, and their children Benjamin and Caroline; her daughter Kimberly Bowman of Charlotte, NC, her husband Aaron, and their children Ella and Harrison; and her daughter Kendra O’Dwyer of Southampton and New York City, her husband Damon, and their children Evelyn and Nina. Sandra’s family was the center of her life, and her love for them was unconditional.

A funeral service was held at First Presbyterian Church in Southampton on Jan. 3.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to East End Hospice and Dr. John Hunt for their compassionate care and support during Sandra’s final days.