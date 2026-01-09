Setting Intentions at The Church

The Church in Sag Harbor welcomed guests led by Daniel Lauter, the acclaimed Meditation DJ and musician. The immersive experience invited participants to set intentions for the new year through sound, stillness, and creative reflection. Guests were greeted with a mid-winter sachet of pine, cedar, and cinnamon and guided through a richly layered sonic journey designed to ground the body, open the mind, and inspire creativity.