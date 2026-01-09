Setting Intentions at The Church
1 minute 01/09/2026
The Sound Bath Meditation
Taryn Lawrence, Karen MacWhinnie
Mark Wilson, Susan Spungen, and Steven Kasher
Donna Sosynski and Daniel Lauter
Daniel Lauter
Daniel Lauter
Daniel Lauter
Sound Bath Crowd
The Church in Sag Harbor welcomed guests led by Daniel Lauter, the acclaimed Meditation DJ and musician. The immersive experience invited participants to set intentions for the new year through sound, stillness, and creative reflection. Guests were greeted with a mid-winter sachet of pine, cedar, and cinnamon and guided through a richly layered sonic journey designed to ground the body, open the mind, and inspire creativity.