Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm Founder Joseph Patrick Shipman Remembered as Dedicated Arborist

Joseph Patrick Shipman

Joseph Patrick Shipman, the founder of Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck, and 54-year resident of Mattituck, died on Dec. 20. He was 71.

Joe was born on September 15, 1954 in Queens to Katherine D. (née Rooney) and John W. Shipman. He was one of six children. He was raised in Springfield Gardens, Queens until he was 17, when his family moved to the North Fork. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school, he attended Farmingdale College where he attained his Associates Degree.

On September 29, 1971, at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, he married the love of his life Cathleen L. (née Ellis) Shipman. Together they had five children and made their home in Mattituck. In his professional career, Joe worked as a self-employed Christmas tree grower and arborist for 45 years and was the founder of Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm, Inc. in Mattituck. He was a member of the Professional Certified Applicators of Long Island, Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, Arboricultural Association, Inc., New York State Arborists ISA Chapter, International Society of Arboriculture, Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association, the Mattituck Lions Club (where he was a past president twice over and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award), the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by his son Joseph; and brother John; Joe is survived by his wife Cathleen; children William Shipman (Beth) of Cutchogue, Nicole Shipman of Riverhead, Steven Shipman (Deanna) of Morrisonville, NY and Jonathan Shipman (Jennifer) of Mattituck; grandchildren Torrance Shipman, Grace Olmstead, Faith Ann Shipman, Aidan Shipman, Jonathan Shipman, Joseph Shipman and Katie Fogarty; great-grandchild Craig Fogarty; and siblings Carol Cannella (Tony), Mary O’Neil, Kathy Randolph and Tom Shipman (Peggy).

The family received friends on Dec. 26 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Dec. 27 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.