Susan Sterber Discusses Painting Snow with Watercolor

January 16, 2026 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Susan Sterber

Returning Dan’s Papers cover artist Susan Sterber creates another gorgeous winter scene, and talks to us about the unique techniques and challenges a watercolor painter must use to present a world blanketed in snow.

A Chat with Susan Sterber

Tell me about this painting. Where is it and what inspired you to paint it?

I painted these beautiful birch trees on a trip to Ipswich, Massachusetts. They were located in a wooded area surrounded by a pond on Coolidge Point, a peninsular, once owned by and named for, the Coolidge family. The scene attracted me as the graceful trees made beautiful reflections in the pond with colors so clear and bright. I love hunting out new places to photograph and paint. Many of my paintings were inspired by the beautiful waterways, parks and beaches of Long Island.

Can you talk a bit about your painting technique?

I try to keep my watercolors transparent by laying down loose washes of color on the paper to get the main shapes done leaving the details for later. So once the colors are down, I start adding more detail but always keeping the colors clean and not muddy. In winter scenes a lot of the white areas are created by taking advantage of the white paper. Masking fluid is applied, allowed to dry, and used to protect the white area from paint. Once all paint is applied the masking is removed leaving the white paper. Snow falling can be added by using a toothbrush with white paint to spatter or a paint brush to flick white paint spots. Watercolor is a great medium as it runs, puddles and drips. All kinds of surprises emerge as you paint that may or may not work.

You paint a lot of beautiful winter scenes. What is it that attracts you to paint them?

Winter scenes can be very moody and the snow adds to the crisp clear quality of the painting. There is a certain drama created by the white snow contrasted with the dark shadow areas that are created by the low angle of the winter sun. After a snowfall I dash out the door ready to photograph the fresh winter wonderland. All the trees are covered with a pristine snow and the woods and walkways are transformed. I can’t resist photographing a nearby hill where the kids are flying down on their sleds. Many of my paintings are about the joy of snow days.

Is the approach to painting winter scenes very different from painting more lush and green pictures?

In painting of lush landscapes more paint is used and more areas are layered with paint as opposed to winter scenes where a lot of areas in the painting are left white i.e., without paint. Because of all the white areas my winter paintings tend to have less detail and less color.

Do you have any new shows or projects underway or upcoming?

I will have two paintings in the Suburban Art Legue Show at the Plainview/Bethpage Library for the month of February.

Where can people find your work online or in-person?

My work can be found on my watercolor Facebook page: Watercolor Paintings by Susan Sterber and also in my Instagram @susansterber.artist.

Do you have anything to add?

A lot of my work is inspired by local scenes that I photograph during walks and hikes in various parks and preserves from Central Park to Montauk. The photographs are then used to paint from back in my studio. When possible, I enjoy painting outside plein-air style. For many years, as an art teacher in the public schools, I was able to share my love of Long Island’s natural beauty with my students. I hoped they are inspired to observe and conserve the natural beauty that we enjoy every day. I have painted not only from my exploration of Long Island, but also from my travels to Arizona, Massachusetts, Florida, upstate New York, New York City, Montreal and many countries in Europe. I hope that sharing my paintings fosters an appreciation of the beautiful natural world around us.