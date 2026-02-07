Cor-J Seafood Founder James Rosalino Coronesi of Hamptons Bays Remembered as "The Fish Monger"

James Rosalino Coronesi of Cor-J Seafood

James Rosalino Coronesi, a prominent local businessman who founded a pair of seafood markets, died on Jan. 25, in Hampton Bays. He was 80.

Born on April 22, 1945, James was a man known for his hard work, friendly demeanor, and quiet sense of humor. Known to locals as “The Fish Monger,” he was a dedicated businessman, having founded Cor-J Seafood of Hampton Bays and 214 Mill Road Seafood of Westhampton. He nurtured his ideas and aspirations from a young age and never shied away from a business-related challenge. James’s life was marked by his devotion to his family and his career. He began working in the seafood industry at the age of 16 and through years of dedication, built his own business and created a name for himself in his community. Customers knew him for his warm smile, friendly demeanor and commitment to quality product. James was a devoted husband to his wife of 58 years, Judith Coronesi, a loving father to his sons, Daniel and Louis, and a proud grandfather to his only grandchild, Jeremy.

For many years, Daniel could be found working alongside James at the family business, Cor-J Seafood, as both were second to none when it came to processing fish. James’s grandson, Jeremy, hopes to carry on the family legacy and work in the seafood industry some day. James was preceded in death by his son, Louis Coronesi, who he relied on to offer sound advice regarding business and personal decisions.

James took pride in providing for his family and always made sure that they were well cared for. Forming long-lasting friendships over the course of his life, James greatly appreciated trust, reliability and honesty. He found these attributes in his dear friend, Debbie Timpone. Debbie viewed James as a confidant and father figure, caring for him with unparalleled compassion. James was fortunate to spend his final days in the comfort of his home with Judith by his side.

Those who knew James will remember him for his ability to appreciate the simple pleasures in life. He enjoyed unwinding with a glass of wine after a long day at work and was a fan of action movies, often watching his favorites time and time again. James also loved the view of the Great Peconic Bay from his home, a sight that brought him great peace and joy. A wake for James was held at RJ O’Shea Funeral Home in Hampton Bays on Jan. 30 and a service was held at The Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays on Jan. 31. His life and legacy will be remembered by all who knew him as a pillar of strength, love, and devotion.