East End Restaurants Serve Up Super Bowl Specials, Winter Deals & Community Givebacks

Celebrate the Super Bowl this weekend – Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots – with a variety of foodie events on the East End.

Whether you’re here for the football, the food, or just the drinks (no judgment), the East End is serving up plenty of delicious reasons to celebrate this week. Get out there and support local!

Townline BBQ is celebrating the Big Game on Sunday, February 8 with game day snacks and drink specials in house, as well as your favorite BBQ eats to-go! At the bar, sip on $10 margaritas, “The Pig SKin” featuring a Monopolio Lager and shot of Almatitan Blanco with chicharrones for $15 and pitchers of Montauk Juicy IPA for $21 at the bar only. They will also be hosting a raffle where you will receive a free ticket with every bar purchase on Super Bowl Sunday with the opportunity to win several large prizes such as a Shinerbock guitar, Dos Hombres merch, and more! Note, you must be present to claim your prize if you win. If you’re planning on watching the game at home, the restaurant is offering specials like growlers of The Montauk Brewery Juicy IPA for $21 and a curated four pack of special brews for $30. Take out food specials include their Bag O’ Nuggs, Bag of Wings, Bag O’ Townline Popcorn, trays that serve 10 to 12 people including a nacho tray and fried mac and cheese bites, as well as ‘Que Combos featuring pulled pork sandwich kits, chicken and rib dinners and the Townline Extravaganza featuring pork ribs, brisket, pulled pork and smoked chicken. Orders must be placed in advance by calling 631-537-BBQ1 or by heading to the restaurant in person.

Hampton Coffee Company’s flagship full-service Café in Water Mill is offering a winter long treat of sit-down breakfast for only $11 ‘til 11 a.m. Monday through Friday! Menu options included in this deal are pancakes, French toast, Mexican breakfast tacos and their classic breakfast platter, all freshly prepared to your liking. If you need a little pick-me-up, pair your meal with a beverage from their Espresso Bar… or from the Local Beer and Wine Bar! Adding on to the treat, they also offer Happy Hour all day Monday thru Friday with discounted pricing on mimosas and sangria, as well as local beer and wine. Head to their website to check out full menus and to see what other delicious bites and sips they offer!

Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton is getting fired up for the big game! A weekend of events for the Super Bowl LX kicks off on Friday, February 6 – if you wear NFL swag you will be entered into their Big Ticket raffle which includes prizes such as a beautiful Stella Artois shuffle board table and a Michelob Ultra golf bag. Saturday they’re hosting a putt challenge where you can be entered into their Big Ticket raffle if you sink your putt three times in a row! The big game kicks off on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Ale House and they’ll be bringing in a catered buffet with bites including heroes and wings to snack on while watching the game, $25 Corona buckets and $15 Modelo pitchers, plus, a bunch of giveaways will take place throughout the game. A regular raffle with all sorts of prizes such as beer branded neon signs, t-shirts and more!

Rowdy Hall is celebrating their 30 year anniversary this year! The locally owned East End restaurant has announced a yearlong celebration campaign called The One Percent for the East End Giving Program where they will donate 1% of their monthly revenue to a rotating local charity serving the Town of East Hampton. The goal is to create a simple, meaningful way for guests to give back where increased support from the community will increase revenue, therefore increasing the monthly donation, making the initiative a true win-win for local organizations and a long-standing local business. They have also announced two new scholarships to be awarded to local East Hampton High School Seniors looking to further their education. Support local all around and head to Rowdy Hall for dinner service available 7 days a week, plus brunch on the weekends and Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Did you know?

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid has important dates coming up that you’re going to want to keep on your radar. The restaurant will reopen from their winter break starting February 10 with dinner hours of Tuesday to Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and they are closed Sundays and Mondays. Happy Hour is back Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar with half-off tapas and salads and special-priced wine, beer and cocktails. $1 oysters will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature half off their signature R.AIRE Burger! The hotel will reopen their suites and gift shop starting February 10, and breakfast at The Hampton Maid will return March 16.

Bits & Bites:

Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton is offering specials for Valentine’s Day weekend! Specials, subject to change, include Two Hearts freezer martini for two, chef’s spicy crab bisque, diver sea scallop crudo, Fresno duck paella, roasted local monkfish, grilled 16 oz. veal chop and something sweet to share for dessert! Reservations can be made on their website or by calling the restaurant directly.

Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton has winter specials taking place throughout the week! All night Tuesday through Thursday enjoy a two-course prix fixe for $39, a burger and a beer for just $25 on Tuesdays, indulge in bottomless mussels and fries for $25 on Wednesdays, $10 margaritas, manhattans and martinis on Thursdays and their famous karaoke with DJ Lama on Saturdays starting at 9:30 p.m.!

