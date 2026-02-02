Eckart’s Luncheonette to Close After 115 Years in Westhampton Beach

Eckart’s Luncheonette, a longtime Westhampton Beach fixture, will close after 115 years in business, with its final day set for Feb. 17.

The luncheonette, located at 162 Mill Road, has been operated by four generations of the Eckart family since it was founded in 1911. The owners announced the closure on social media, noting that the business has been sold and will cease operations under the current ownership next month.

Eckart’s was originally established by Jacob Eckart as the Outside Inn barroom. During Prohibition, the business transitioned into a soda shop before later becoming a luncheonette. In 1949, Jacob Eckart’s son, Warren “Red” Eckart, took over operations with his wife, Shirley, and the business remained in the family for decades. The most recent generation has operated the luncheonette for more than 40 years.

Known for its preserved interior, Eckart’s features original elements including a tin ceiling, counter seating, mahogany booths, vintage soda equipment and a wooden phone booth. The luncheonette has also been promoted as a historic filming location due to its largely unchanged appearance.

According to widely reported information shared by the new owners, the building is expected to remain a luncheonette, with plans to preserve much of its existing character.

Eckart’s menu includes breakfast and lunch offerings such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and milkshakes. The restaurant is currently open Thursday through Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with last seating at 2:15 p.m., and is closed Wednesdays.