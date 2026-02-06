Guild Hall Academy of the Arts Awards Dinner to Honor Carl Bernstein & Katie Couric with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Katie Couric will receive the Guild Hall Academy of the Arts Achievement Award on April 27.

From Hollywood to hometowns, achievement awards are in full swing. From the Golden Globes in January to the upcoming Oscars, it’s a busy time to recognize those who have shaped our culture and society. The eminent Guild Hall, the cultural heart of the East End, is no exception as preparations are in full swing for its upcoming 40th Annual Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York on April 27. The evening will be hosted by Academy President, Broadway director, and choreographer, Susan Stroman.

It’s often said that a wise person doesn’t ask, “What have I achieved?” but rather, “What have I contributed?” This idea applies to Guild Hall Academy members Katie Couric and Carl Bernstein. Their extensive work in media and communications has had an immeasurable impact on the world of news and highlights the importance of investigative and educational journalism in history—and perhaps even more so today.

Guild Hall was founded in 1931 as a museum, performing arts center, and education hub.

“The Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner plays a vital role in keeping our artists, supporters, and patrons connected to us year-round,” says Kristin Eberstadt, Chief Philanthropy Officer.

Each year, the Guild’s Academy of the Arts announces a list of distinguished inductees—a venerable who’s who of art and cultural talent. Actor Victor Garber is this year’s Performing Arts inductee. Garber is known for his acclaimed theater and film roles, including Oscar-winning film Titanic. Recently, he received a similar award in his hometown of London, Ontario. Sarah Sze is being inducted as the 2026 Visual Arts recipient. Sze’s work as an artist has been exhibited in museums worldwide, and her pieces are part of a wide range of prominent institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Other inductees will be announced soon.

In 1985, the Guild launched an awards program to recognize visual, literary, and performing artists in the Hamptons. Original honorees included notable local names such as Kurt Vonnegut, Willem de Kooning, and Alan Alda. The Academy of the Arts was founded a year later. Not surprisingly, these original founders included Guild-affiliated artists and luminaries such as Roy Lichtenstein, Frank Perry, Joseph F. Cullman, III, Peter Jennings, Sydney Gruson, Wilfred Sheed, Elaine Steinbeck, Henry Geldzahler, and Sherrye P. Henry. All members are devoted to Guild Hall’s mission.

“As a leading arts institution, it is important that we continue to recognize the caliber of artistry associated with the East End in New York City,” adds Eberstadt.

Last year’s event featured special performances by Broadway icons Debra Monk, Tony Yazbeck, and Seth Rudetsky. The 2026 event will likely follow suit, with a lineup of top-tier talent still to be announced. In 2025, the dinner raised nearly $700,000 for Guild Hall. The event honors those who support the Guild’s mission.

This year’s Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner is sure to be filled with unexpected surprises, stellar speeches, and mesmerizing performances. Even after 40 years, the Academy and the awards dinner continue to delight notable attendees from the Hamptons, New York City, and beyond. Couric has spoken about the importance of awards for our “everyday” heroes. While she is certainly right, those with a large platform are often the most inspiring to them.

Forty years ago, the Musée d’Orsay opened in Paris, Madonna’s “Live to Tell” single was topping the charts, and Les Misérables was taking over Broadway. Lichtenstein launched his Mural with Blue Brushstroke series while Ferris Bueller played hooky. Follow his example and take the day off to attend this year’s dinner.

Visit the Guild Hall website at guildhall.org for more information and to buy tickets to the Annual Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner.