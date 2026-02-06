Palm Beach Power List Returns to The Colony on March 10 With Legendary Philanthropist Lois Pope in Attendance

Dan’s Papers Palm Beach 225 honorees

Palm Beach’s most influential leaders will gather for one of the region’s most anticipated nights of the year as Schneps Media brings the Palm Beach Power List back to the iconic The Colony Hotel Palm Beach on March 10. Set within the hotel’s pink paradise atmosphere, the evening will unite top business executives, philanthropists, community builders, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the future of Palm Beach County.

More than an awards event, Palm Beach Power List is a powerful networking experience where real relationships are built, collaborations begin, and the county’s most impactful voices come together in one room. Each year, the guest list reflects the people driving Palm Beach forward across business, real estate, healthcare, finance, nonprofits, media, hospitality, and civic leadership.

This year’s gathering is elevated by the presence of legendary humanitarian Lois Pope, whose lifetime of philanthropy has transformed the lives of veterans, children, families, and animals across the nation and beyond. Widely recognized as America’s foremost advocate for disabled veterans, Mrs. Pope is the visionary force behind the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington, D.C., the nation’s first permanent public tribute honoring millions of disabled service members. Her work has also reshaped medical research, food security, humanitarian relief, and animal welfare throughout South Florida and around the world.

For attendees, the Palm Beach Power List is more than a celebration; it’s a strategic moment to be seen, to connect, and to be part of the conversations that matter. Many of the region’s most meaningful partnerships and initiatives have begun in this very room, making it one of the most valuable networking nights on the Palm Beach social and business calendar.

Tickets are now available at PalmBeachPowerList.com. Those who want to be in the room with Palm Beach’s most influential voices on March 10 are encouraged to secure their spot early for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of connection, celebration, and impact.