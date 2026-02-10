Resolution Put Forward Following ICE Arrests, Activity on East End
A proposal has been put forward aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in law enforcement operations across the East End, following an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Greenport that saw three men arrested.
On Wednesday, Feb. 4, ICE arrested Alexandro Rivera Magaña, Martir Zambrano Diaz, and Hugo Leonel Ardon Osorio in Greenport. The incident rattled the community, with multiple outlets reporting that many Greenport parents kept their children home from school following the arrests. Multiple outlets also reported that Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi denounced the ICE raid.
ICE had also been spotted in Flanders on Sunday, but no arrests are known at this time.
According to Minerva Perez, director of Organización Latina Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island, none of the men have a known criminal history at this time.
“Everything that we know the answer to [the criminal record question] is no,” Perez told Dan’s Papers. “So we’re secure. We feel good saying that, because everything that we’ve seen and heard the answer is no. And these are folks who have been part of our community for a long, a long while and with no problems whatsoever. One of the folks has a newborn baby, another gentleman has children, including a child with autism, and these are folks that have been there. They were on the way to work in the morning. It was about 7:30 a.m. in the morning, and they were just taken. So the problem with these actions right now is that the immigration courts are moving so quickly, and I would even say erratically.”
With the help of former Assemblyman Fred Thiele (D-Sag Harbor), OLA has put forth a proposal to New York State, applying to all towns and villages on the East End with police departments advocating for a more transparent process in law enforcement activity, which extends to federal law enforcement as well.