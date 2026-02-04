Things to Do in Palm Beach County This February 2026

Why freeze up north when you can be in Palm Beach?

Get out and about to find exciting live shows, cultural events, art, kids activities and much more in Palm Beach County for February 2026.

PALM BEACH COUNTY LIVE SHOWS

One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster & Kelli O’Hara

Saturday, February 7, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this tribute to the 1962 CBS special starring Julie Andrews and Carol Bennett with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara live at the Kravis Center! The ladies will be joined by a 70-piece orchestra as they bring your Broadway hits and lots of laughter.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

MJ The Musical

Tuesday-Sunday, February 10-15

Don’t miss this Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour! Both matinee and evening tickets are available online.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

Isadore String Quartet

Tuesday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss these winners of the Avery Fisher Career Grant live at the Flagler Museum! The program includes works by Brahms and Hayden. Tickets are $95, and free for members.

One Whitehall Beach, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.org

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special

Saturday, February 14, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite romantic pop songs, like Unchained Melody and Can’t Help Falling in Love, performed by a string quartet under the glow of candlelight at the First Presbyterian Church of West Palm Beach.

301 S. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach. feverup.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY FUN ACTIVITIES

Orchid Weekend

Saturday and Sunday, February 7 and 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy the picturesque gardens of the Morikami Museum, as well as vendors, suppliers, and plant enthusiasts, free with admission all weekend!

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Delray Beach Open

Friday-Sunday, February 13-22

Don’t miss all the fun of the Delray Beach Open, including matches with legends, autograph sessions, kids’ events, tasting events, and more!

30 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach. delraybeachopen.com

Lake Worth Street Painting Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 21 and 22, 10 a.m.

Watch as downtown Lake Worth Beach becomes a living work of art while enjoying live entertainment on three stages, restaurants, shops, vendors, and more! Admission is free.

Lake and Lucern Avenues, Lake Fort Worth Beach. spf.lakeworthbeachfl.gov

The Cognizant Classic

Wednesday-Sunday, February 25-March 1

Don’t miss the event formerly known as the Honda Classic, featuring PGA golf, food, drink, and a variety of premium seating options!

330 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens. thecognizantclassic.com

Delray Beach Garlic Fest

Saturday, February 28, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss musical acts, garlic-inspired dishes, local vendors, cookbooks, and more celebrating everybody’s favorite flavorful vegetable in Delray Beach!

51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. garlicfestfl.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY KIDS’ EVENTS

Family Fun: Paper Orchids

Saturday, February 7, 11 a.m.

Make paper orchids with your littles all weekend long to take home at the Morikami Museum! The event is free with admission, along with the Orchid Festival!

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Family Studio: Artful Expressions of Who We Are

Saturday, February 7, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Learn about cultures and heritage and create your own artwork inspired by your family at the Norton! The event is appropriate for kiddos aged 5-12. It includes a 15-minute spotlight tour and a related workshop. Registration is required since space is limited.

1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Valentine’s Day at PreSchool Story Time

Thursday, February 12, 10:30 a.m.

Bring small valentines to share with friends and hear a Valentine storytime at The Four Arts! The event is for kiddos ages four and under. Bring a blanket or towel.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Junior Veterinarian Labs

Friday, February 13, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one can learn about real-life sea turtle rehabilitation and use replica sea turtles to work through rescue, rehabilitation, and release with the expert team! At the end of the program, they will become a certified “veterinarian.”

4801 Dreher Trail N, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988, coxsciencecenter.org

Sketching in the Galleries

Saturday, February 14, 11 a.m.

Pick up complimentary drawing materials and draw inspiration from the art around you by sketching the galleries at the Bocca Museum of Art!

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

Family Fun: Love and Flowers

Sunday, February 15, 12:30 p.m.

Bring your little artist, ages six and up, to Painting with a Twist in Boynton Beach, where you can paint a Valentine-themed picture together! Tickets are $35-$37 per person.

2288 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY ART EXHIBITIONS

Golden Hour

On view February 10–May 24

Enjoy this early spring exhibition at the Flagler Museum featuring the works of Charles Courtney Curran and American Impressionism! The paintings and portraits are drawn from public and private collections, representing the elegant summer-swept flow of the era. A children’s tour and activity for the exhibition will take place on Saturday, February 21, at 10 a.m.

One Whitehall Beach, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.org

The Palm Beach Show

Thursday-Tuesday, February 12-17, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss fine collections of art, antiques, and jewelry at the Palm Beach County Convention Center!

650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-822-5440, palmbeachshow.com

Arti Gras Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 14 and 15, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss beautiful paintings, drawings, sculptures, and more from hundreds of artists at this annual art festival, along with live music, craft cocktails, kids’ activities, chef showcases, live demonstrations, and more!

5101 117th Court North, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-630-1100, artigras.org

Shara Hughes: Inside Outside

Through March 1

Enjoy the vibrant landscapes, bold color choices, and shifting perspective of Shara Hughes at the Norton!

1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Eduardo Chacon: Postcards from Nowhere

Through May 3

View this exhibition highlighting human interactions and featuring the works of street photographers at the Bocca Museum of Art!

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org