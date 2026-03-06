Break out the green, dust off your shamrocks and get ready to cheer — the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day parades are marching through the Hamptons and North Fork, bringing Irish pride, music and community spirit to the East End all month long.

AM O’ GANSETT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

This lively little sidewalk parade will begin on Main Street at the municipal parking lot, then turn around at the end of Main Street and return up Main Street to conclude at the Stephen Talkhouse. Carl Gust leads the shenanigans and Jim Lubetkin is grand marshal. @amagansettchamber, noon, March 14.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH 58TH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

This parade will run down Montauk Highway from corner of Oneck Lane and Middle Road. This year the grand marshal is Allyson Barone Scerri. whbstpats.com, noon March 14.

CUTCHOGUE 20TH ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will march from the traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in downtown Cutchogue. cutchoguefiredept.org, 2 p.m., March 14.

CENTER MORICHES 22ND ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will march eastbound down Main Street from Lake Avenue to Ocean Avenue, moricheschamber.org, 2 p.m., March 15.

HAMPTON BAYS ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Starts at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue, hbstpatricksparade.com, 11 a.m., March 21.

JAMESPORT 12TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade route begins at North Railroad and Washington Avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse. eastendemeraldsociety.org/theparade, 1 p.m., March 28.





MONTAUK’S 64TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The second biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York State runs up Edgemere Street and then turns onto Main Street. visitmontauk.org, noon, March 29.