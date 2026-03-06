Events & Entertainment

Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day afterparty in Westhampton Beach following the parade.

Break out the green, dust off your shamrocks and get ready to cheer — the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day parades are marching through the Hamptons and North Fork, bringing Irish pride, music and community spirit to the East End all month long.

Mr. Amagansett at the 2025 Amagansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Robert Rosenbaum)

AM O’ GANSETT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

This lively little sidewalk parade will begin on Main Street at the municipal parking lot, then turn around at the end of Main Street and return up Main Street to conclude at the Stephen Talkhouse. Carl Gust leads the shenanigans and Jim Lubetkin is grand marshal. @amagansettchamber, noon, March 14.

2019 Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Barbara Lassen)Barbara Lassen

 

WESTHAMPTON BEACH 58TH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

This parade will run down Montauk Highway from corner of Oneck Lane and Middle Road. This year the grand marshal is Allyson Barone Scerri. whbstpats.com, noon March 14.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the Cutchogue Fire Department celebrated the Emerald Isle on Saturday, with their 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Kilts and bagpipes, drums and uniforms, and even a marching pig were the order of the day. (Independent / Jade Eckardt)

CUTCHOGUE 20TH ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will march from the traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in downtown Cutchogue. cutchoguefiredept.org, 2 p.m., March 14.

2024 Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Oliver Peterson)

CENTER MORICHES 22ND ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will march eastbound down Main Street from Lake Avenue to Ocean Avenue, moricheschamber.org, 2 p.m., March 15.

Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Brendan J. O’Reilly)

 

HAMPTON BAYS ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Starts at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue, hbstpatricksparade.com, 11 a.m., March 21.

JAMESPORT 12TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Parade route begins at North Railroad and Washington Avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse. eastendemeraldsociety.org/theparade, 1 p.m., March 28.

Girl Scout Troops at the 2025 Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Richard Lewin)


MONTAUK’S 64TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The second biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York State runs up Edgemere Street and then turns onto Main Street. visitmontauk.org, noon, March 29.

