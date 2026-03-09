Hamptons Film Winter Classics series brings Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1957 war film Paths of Glory to Guild Hall in East Hampton this Friday, March 13. It’s a fresh restoration of the Kirk Douglas classic and a conversation about the film between Amagansett resident and Hamptons International Film Festival co-chair Alec Baldwin and festival artistic director David Nugent will follow. Baldwin says most people consider Paths of Glory “the definitive anti-war film. It had the greatest actors. Even in small roles. And Kirk Douglas is fantastic.”

Baldwin also likes the crisp look of the black and white film. “The cinematography, the way they’re wading through those trenches and keeping that camera on everybody, it’s almost like a perfect movie.”

The World War I battle drama finds Douglas at the center of a power struggle that has nothing to do with the war and constantly frustrated in his attempts to do right by his men who have been sent on a suicide mission.

“The military in any country is completely politicized. The message in this film is so clear and it still holds up. And I’m a big fan of Kirk Douglas. He’s one of the five great movie stars that could act. He was the man in his day. And he was a great actor,” Baldwin says.

The screening helps support the year-round efforts of the film festival and Guild Hall. The taut 88-minute classic begins at 7 p.m. Friday. After the screening, Baldwin will discuss the impact and technical aspects of Kubrick’s work with Nugent who helps organize evenings like this one.

“Nugent and I have different tastes in films. We’re never far off. He was cool with this one,” Baldwin adds.

When asked what current filmmaker most reminds him of the man who gave us A Clockwork Orange (1971), Dr. Strangelove (1964) and 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Baldwin laughs. “There’s no one close to Kubrick today. Christopher Nolan comes the closest, but the scripts aren’t anywhere near what Kubrick did. He had everything come together perfectly. Cinematography, set design, music. The actors, down to the smallest parts, all perfect.”

The film, conversation and a newly restored print from UCLA all promise to deliver a great night at the movies for a good cause. Kubrick would be pleased, if he didn’t want more takes.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. Tickets to the screening are $25 and $22.50 for HamptonsFilm members. Visit hamptonsfilmfest.org for tickets and info.

Bill McCuddy is an NPR and PBS film critic and frequent Dan’s contributor. He has a 100-inch TV and rarely leaves the house. His wife can only be described as “patient.”